Paranormal Activity 7 Card to the Director of Happy Day of Your Death

As much as the subgenre has been distorted, and no matter how scammy its official sequels are, we must recognize that we should not speak only of ‘Paranormal Activity’(Oren Peli, 2007) for having become one of the most profitable films in history, even if it costs.

Your $ 15,000 initial budget (before you Jason Blum Y Steven Spielberg decided to polish the diamond) became more than $ 193 million in worldwide collection, something that the industry could not ignore again and that, eight years after the premiere of ‘The Blair Witch Project’(Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez, 1999), gave way to the“found footage”, The cheap and generally lucrative horror productions of“ found footage ”.

From the canon of the initiatory ‘Paranormal Activity’, That story about a middle-class couple who decides to record themselves while sleeping because something is wrong, they came up‘Paranormal Activity 2’(Tod Williams, 2010),‘Paranormal Activity 3’(Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman, 2011),‘Paranormal Activity 4’(Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman, 2012),‘Paranormal Activity: Those indicated’(Christopher Landon, 2013) and‘Paranormal Activity: Phantom Dimension’(Gregory Plotkin, 2015). That without counting the apocryphal ‘Paranormal Activity 2: Tokyo Night’(Toshikazu Nagae, 2010), the forced plagiarism of The Asylum,‘Paranormal Entity’(Shane Van Dyke, 2009), and the countless“spoof movies"Appeared to rebufo the original, from‘Paranormal Parody’(C.J. Goodman, 2011) to‘Supernatural Activity’(Derek Lee Nixon, 2012), going through‘Paranormal Movie’(Michael Tiddes, 2013), the Wayans bet that had its own sequel in 2014.

All this is not enough, so in Blumhouse they have pulled an agenda to start preparing ‘Paranormal Activity 7’And, for that, they have put Christopher Landon in charge of the script.

Landon has already directed for the producer the fun ‘Happy day of your death’(2017) and‘Happy day of your death 2’(2019), and he is not just a newcomer to the franchise, since he is responsible for the script of the first four sequels, in addition to the director of the fifth.

New airs in the cheapest and most profitable franchise of contemporary cinema? Not seem.