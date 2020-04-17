         Paranoid Android launches its stable version with Android 10 for the Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 9, OnePlus 3, Redmi 5 and more

Paranoid Android repeats its annual ritual of coming back to life, after doing the same with Nougat, Oreo and Pie, with its first Android 10 based ROM, stable, unlike the previous versions, which did not go beyond betas.
The Quartz version (the name they have chosen for the edition based on Android 10) includes a lot of new features, it comes with the standard Google applications – not like LineageOS – and it was initially launched for eleven terminals Xiaomi, OnePlus, ASUS and Essential.
New in Paranoid Android Quartz
The list of innovations is extensive, from small optimizations here and there to support for the latest technologies present in more and more terminals, such as the fingerprint reader under the screen or motorized cameras. These are the news:
- Based on Android 10
- GAPPS is included in the installation ZIPs
- April 2020 security patch
- OTA support
- Adaptive reproduction
- Screen stabilization (gimbal mode)
- SafetyNet Compatible
- Integrated screen recorder
- Support for fingerprint readers on the screen
- 'Pulse' notifications
- Extended support for Always On Screen
- Gestures with the screen off
- More gestures
- Better vibration system
- Pocket mode to avoid accidental touches
- Fast charge indicator
- Quick adjustments by swiping with one finger
- Extended reset
- Option to reset PA settings
- Double tap to lock the terminal
- Long press on the volume to change songs
- The volume panel appears on the side where the physical buttons are
- Settings in the notification bar
- Customizations in the navigation bar
- Better security on the lock screen
- Quick adjustment Caffeine
- Extended support for screenshots
- Network, VPN and Wi-Fi usage restrictions for each application
- Three finger gesture to take screenshots
- Support for motorized cameras
Compatible Devices
Android Paranoid Quartz based on Android 10 launches its journey with support for eleven terminals: three Xiaomi, five OnePlus, two ASUS and the Essential Phone. This is the complete list so far:
You will find the download links on its official website for the previous terminals. Furthermore, its creators claim that support will be added soon for nePlus 5, 5T, 7, 7T, 7T Pro, Poco F1, Sony Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Dual, XZ2 Compact, XZ2 Compact Dual, XZ3, XZ3 Dual, Xiaomi Mi 9T and Redmi K20 Pro.
Track | Android Police
