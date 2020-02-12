Paramount launches a remake of 'Shrews'

Share it:

If a while ago we learned that Spain was preparing a remake From the Israeli movie 'Big Bad Wolves', today we are the ones Hollywood is trying to cover. According to Joblo, Paramount is preparing his own reboot from 'Shrews', thriller of Spanish psychological terror of 2014.

Apparently, as reported by the media, this new version aims to go in the direction of the original film, which we remember was directed by Juan Fernando Andrés and Esteban Roel from a script that Andrés wrote with Esteban Roel. This was produced by Álex de la Iglesia and was set in the 1950s, focusing on Montse, played by Macarena Gómez, a woman who has lost her youth taking care of her little sister, with whom she lives in a sinister apartment in the center of Madrid. After the death of his mother, his father (Luis Tosar) fled cowardly leaving them alone. Montse suffers from agoraphobia but does not know it and hides from life, between four walls, becoming increasingly obsessive and unbalanced. She works as a seamstress and the only link that links her to reality is her sister. One day something extraordinary happens: Carlos (Hugo Silva), a young and irresponsible neighbor, falls down the stairs and asks for help knocking on the door of Montse.

The movie was compared to others like 'Misery' or 'The Black Swan' and for its american version Paramount has chosen Rachel Chavkin as director, which will be the debut of this as a filmmaker. The script of the new version has been written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, writers of the great 'Super dark times' and the spin-off of 'V / H / S', 'Siren'.