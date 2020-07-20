Paradox Interactive expands with Iceflake Studios, the authors of Surviving the Aftermath

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The slow but constant expansion of Paradox Interactive, which now also includes the Suriving the Aftermath development team: Iceflake Studios.

Lasse Liljedahl, co-founder of the ninth study acquired by Paradox said:

"When we started the agreements with Paradox, we knew we were in perfect harmony with them. Our collaboration with Surviving the Aftermath was more than satisfactory and allowed us to find out how similar our modus operandi was to that of Paradox. When the company offered us to become part of their family we welcomed the news positively. To foster this merger was the fact that we ourselves are fans of Paradox games and this step will allow us to make our dream come true and become one of the best title development team of our favorite genre. "

Here are all the studies that are currently part of the large Paradox Interactive family:

Paradox Development Studio (Stockholm)

Paradox Arctic (Umea, Sweden)

The Paradox development team (Malmo, Sweden)

Paradox Tectonic (Berkeley, California)

Triumph Studios (Delft, Netherlands)

Harebrained Schemes (Seattle)

Paradox Tinto (Barcelona)

Playrion Game Studio (Paris)

Iceflake Studios (Tampere, Finalndia)

Speaking of Paradox, did you know that the board games of Crusader Kings, Hearts of Iron and Cities Skylines are in the works?