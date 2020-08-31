Paradise Lost for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X: the battle rages in the Cinematic Trailer

Share it:

During Gamescom 2020, the authors of PolyAmorous released a disturbing Cinematic Trailer from Paradise Lost that helps to outline the dystopian dimension of their nextgen adventure for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The snapshot of the fierce shooting between the Nazis and the members of the resistance that characterizes this video represents the themes of the narrative plot drawn up by the Polish software house to shape the bleak future of Paradise Lost.

Using the literary stratagem of ucronia, the PolyAmorous team has in fact hypothesized a permanent stalemate in the Second World War that will bring the Nazis to launch a nuclear attack to end the conflict. Escaped the attack by taking refuge in the bunkers set up in Poland, our alter-ego will have to venture into the radioactive wastes of his homeland to find out what fate has been for his loved ones.

The world of Paradise Lost will therefore reflect this perennial state of tension through dystopian settings that will mix the folklore and myths are celebrated unusual post-nuclear technology of the Nazis and survivors of the atomic apocalypse. According to the developers, the decisions we make over the course of the story will affect the texture of the plot and the dynamics of the gameplay, influencing what we see along the journey. Paradise Lost is scheduled for release in next months on PC, with launch expected in 2021 also on PS5 and Xbox Series X.