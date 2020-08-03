Paper Mario The Origami King vs the Boss Fight: the fantastic fights of the Nintendo Switch game!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Now available for a few weeks exclusively on Nintendo Switch, Paper Mario: The Origami King is the new chapter in the famous RPG series set in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Among the most exciting and well thought-out clashes of the title dedicated to Mario and his faithful companions of decades of video game adventure, the Boss Fight they deserve to be analyzed in detail, both for the dynamics that characterize them and for the opponents proposed. To present all the information related to the most demanding comparisons that test the player in the paper worlds of Paper Mario: The Origami King, Everyeye's editorial staff has created a entirely dedicated video.

Obviously, due to the nature of the subject matter, the video is a bearer of notable spoiler about the Nintendo Switch game: if you have not yet taken your steps in this digital universe populated with origami, then pay attention! As usual, you can find the video directly at the opening of this news, or on the Everyeye YouTube channel: whatever your favorite solution, we wish you a good vision!

Debuted on the market on 17 July, theNintendo Switch exclusive has been analyzed in detail by our Francesco Fossetti, in his Review of Paper Mario: The Origami King.