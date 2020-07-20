Paper Mario The Origami King: the guide to the best accessories

Share it:

In Paper Mario The Origami King you will not find a leveling system as in the classic RPGs, but you will have the possibility to equip Mario with a series of objects and accessories that improve its characteristics and abilities.

Within the game you can find a total of 18 accessories, which can be purchased from the various merchants scattered around the paper world where Mario's new adventure takes place. It is not possible to equip them all at the same time, and they are divided into categories; for each category, you can choose one or two, depending on the type and phase of the game in which they can be used.

Battle accessories

These accessories are the ones that bring direct benefits during the phases of combat; it is possible to equip a maximum of one for each category:

Bronze Heart / Silver Heart / Gold Heart – these items provide an increase to Mario's maximum health during battles

– these items provide an increase to Mario's maximum health during battles Defense of Bronze / Defense of Silver / Defense of Gold – These items reduce the amount of damage Mary takes from enemy attacks

– These items reduce the amount of damage Mary takes from enemy attacks Bronze Bonus Time / Silver Bonus Time / Gold Bonus Time – provides extra time to prepare for the battle and solve puzzles

Alarm accessories

These accessories can be used during the phases of exploration open world, and facilitate the discovery of objects and collectibles in the vast world of Paper Mario; you can only use them one at a time.

Toad alarm – makes a sound when a Toad hides in your vicinity

– makes a sound when a Toad hides in your vicinity Treasure alarm – emits a sound when Mario arrives near a treasure chest or a collectible

– emits a sound when Mario arrives near a treasure chest or a collectible Hidden Block Alarm – makes a sound when you are near a hidden block

Mixed accessories

These accessories are also activated during the exploration, but unlike the previous ones, they do not belong to specific categories and, above all, they can be equipped with them two at the same time. Caution: the original names of the accessories are shown below, waiting to find the respective translations in Italian.

Membership Card – provides a 20% discount on the prices of weapons and items in stores

– provides a 20% discount on the prices of weapons and items in stores Confetti Vacuum – allows you to collect sugared almonds remotely

– allows you to collect sugared almonds remotely Petal Bag – a bag that transforms the sugared almonds into cherry blossom petals

– a bag that transforms the sugared almonds into cherry blossom petals Ally Tambourine – increases the attack of your allies for a short period of time

– increases the attack of your allies for a short period of time Coin Step Counter – gives you a special prize once you have walked ten thousand steps

– gives you a special prize once you have walked ten thousand steps Retro Soundbox – plays retro sounds when you jump, walk and use the hammer

We remind you that on our pages you can also find the guide of Paper Mario The Origami King for i new players, designed to introduce newbies to the mechanics of the Nintendo game.