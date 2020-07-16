Paper Mario The Origami King: Review of the beautiful exclusive Switch!

Share it:

The Paper Mario series returns with a bright and fun chapter! Let's find out the merits and defects of Paper Mario The The Origami King, the new exclusive of the Kyoto house that will be available from July 17 on Nintendo Switch.

Starting from the very solid foundations offered by Il Portale Millenario, the new paper epic of the mustachioed plumber from Large N. boasts excellent writing and gives ahilarious experience between puzzles to solve, strategic battles to try and open world scenarios that you can explore freely.

While not reaching the qualitative heights of its most illustrious predecessor, The Origami King still manages to provide fans of the genre with all the tools necessary to have fun through a main campaign lasting approximately thirty hours. Within the playful offer of this project we also find a pleasant backtracking which runs under the track throughout the adventure, helping to immerse users in a dimension full of environmental puzzles, collectibles and flavor challenges strategic and role-playing.

