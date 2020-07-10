Paper Mario The Origami King: let's explore a beautiful world of paper

Share it:

We tried the very first hours of Paper Mario The Origami King for Nintendo Switch, arriving on July 17th: here are our impressions of the game.

The first contact with the Kingdom of Origami of the new adventure of the Kyoto house has given us many surprises. Net of the strong analogies with the playful nucleus of the previous chapters of the franchise, the new act of Paper Mario's role-playing epic embraces original solutions in theexploration of the game world, in the resolution of environmental puzzles and in fighting.

The initial moments of the work allow the user to familiarize himself with the amusing experience of the puzzle to solve and with the strategic battles in which you have to grapple with the different scenarios that make up the Mushroom Kingdom.

The interaction with the scenario will be characterized by the use of the "Arti magni", a function that aims to further increase the fun rate offered in theinteraction with the environment between puzzles, minigames and turn-based battles.

In addition to the video that stands out at the beginning of the article, on our pages you will also find a special on the first steps in Paper Mario The Origami King, with all the insights and judgments of Francesco Fossetti on the playful, graphic and content experience of the first hours of play of the new Nintendo Switch exclusive coming July 17th.