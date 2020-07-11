Paper Mario The Origami King: here is the long gameplay movie of the Treehouse

Share it:

The brief has just ended Treehouse Live, a short event announced last night by Nintendo that saw the new protagonist Paper Mario: The Origami King, of which a long gameplay movie was shown.

In the approx 30 minutes shown, the Big N has given players the opportunity to explore elements of the game such as exploration and combat phases. In fact, the movie explained in detail the combat system, which allows you to interact with the arena to change the position of opponents and hit them simultaneously with a single attack. During the clashes we can also use the gold coins accumulated in the exploration of the large maps to call on the Toads, who will be able to get us out of trouble in the most difficult battles.

We remind you that the game is coming to the shelves of all stores in an exact week, i.e. July 17, 2020 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. On our pages you will also find the long preview of Paper Mario: The Origami King by Francesco Fossetti.

