Paper Mario The Origami King and SAO Alicization Lycoris among the new Famitsu reviews

The new issue of Famitsu arriving on Thursday 9 July in Japanese newsstands contains reviews of highly anticipated titles also in the West such as Paper Mario The Origami King is Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris.

Both projects were well received by the editors of the magazine, in particular Paper Mario The Origami King was awarded with a grade of 36/40 (9/9/9/9) while the new SAO game gets a score of 32/40 (8/8/8/8). Three other reviews, including Blair Witch, Indivisible and Rigid Force Deluxe.

Famitsu 1648 reviews

Blair Witch (PS4, Switch) – 8/7/8/7 (30/40)

Indivisible (PS4, Switch) – 8/8/8/8 (32/40)

Paper Mario The Origami King (Switch) – 9/9/9/9 (36/40)

Pushy and Pully in Blockland (PS4, Switch) – 7/8/7/7 (29/40)

Rigid Force Redux (Switch) – 7/7/7/8 (29/40)

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris (PS4, Xbox One) – 8/8/8/8 (32/40)

Paper Mario The Origami King will arrive in Europe on July 17 exclusively on Nintendo Switch while Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris is out on July 10 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.