Paper Mario in constant revolution: the combat system must change with every game

In the long and colorful history that has characterized the series of Paper Mario, there have been numerous evolutions that have involved these particular Mushroom Kingdom themed adventures.

Between pure RPG, platforming-based formulas, creative solutions related to stickers, playing cards and, recently, origami, the saga inextricably linked to the icon Nintendo par excellence it has experienced several phases. And it seems destined to experience just as many in the future, with an approach that seems to outline a continuous revolution in the Paper Mario house.

To offer the guidelines of this vision is Kensuke Tanabe, Producer of the latest Paper Mario: The Origami King. During an interview granted to the German portal of pcgames, the latter discussed in particular the approach to the combat system. "Strive to find new and innovative systems – Tanabe said – is the cornerstone of the philosophy my team and I follow when developing these games. Consequently, I feel that change the combat system in each chapter is a necessity".

On Nintendo Switch, the development team has given life to battles with epic Bosses in Paper Mario: The Origami King, thanks to a combat system based on an arena composed of concentric rings: what will they come up with for the next Paper Mario?