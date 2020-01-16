Paper Girls: interview with Cliff Chiang, BAO cartoonist

Share it:

Among the countless talents of the contemporary comics universe, alongside the great traits such as Esad Ribic, Chris Samnee or Jason Aaron, the name of Cliff Chiang. A Harvard graduate with a discussion on the complexity of English literature inserted in a context dedicated to the visual arts, Chiang made himself known by fans of the medium thanks to his drawings on newspapers published by DC (which, by the way, from April will be published by Panini Comics) like Green Arrow / Black Canary, Wonder Woman or even for Human Target.

His trait prefers and loves female forms, which gives a completely measured and particular fascination on the tables, as we have seen above all in the extraordinary Paper Girls, a series written by Brian K. Vaughn and entirely illustrated by Cliff Chiang, recently completed also in Italy, where it was edited by Bao Publishing. We at Everyeye have had the opportunity to meet this talent of the American comic on the occasion of the Lucca Comics & Games 2019, where we talked with the artist about his inspirations, the comic, the upcoming TV series of Paper Girls and also his future projects .

Everyeye.it: Wonder Woman, Black Canary, Paper Girls: in your work female characters are always central. Do you prefer to draw female characters over male ones? How important is it, in your opinion, to tell stories of diversity and inclusion, and also of empowerment?

Cliff Chiang: It is really important to me. I love to draw female characters because there are many unexplored stories to tell, especially in the superhero field, where we have focused for a long time on exclusively male figures. I think it is essential to give voice to different types of stories and to a more heterogeneous variety of characters!

Everyeye.it: The sixth and final volume of Paper Girls has just been released, which has completed its natural path. We know that an official adaptation, recently announced, will soon arrive on Amazon Prime Video. Will you be involved in any way with the transposition project?

Cliff Chiang: The work has not yet started but, as far as I know, I can tell you that it will be really exciting! Amazon Prime Video has big plans for adaptation and they are also adding some original ideas, respecting our story. Our showrunner, Stephanie Folsom (known for also working on Toy Story 4, ed) is a very talented screenwriter. I couldn't be happier that she takes our story and takes it to the next level.

Sci-fi, 80's and adventure

Everyeye.it: No details about the cast?

Cliff Chiang: No, unfortunately no one.

Everyeye.it: Paper Girls is one of the most compelling, successful and original series of recent years. It is a mix of sci-fi, 80s nostalgia and great adventure, all designed with extreme grace and an almost cinematic cut. What was it like working on this story with Brian K. Vaughan? Do you already have some new projects in the pipeline together?

Cliff Chiang: The journey with Brian has been wonderful, especially because, before starting Paper Girls, we had been looking for an opportunity to collaborate for several years.

We are really proud to have been able to create a very personal story like this one, which talks about our passions, but also about adolescence and challenges, through the eyes of four very strong young girls. The result has exceeded our wildest expectations. We hope to return to work together very soon, in the meantime I am writing and drawing my own project for DC Comics, under the Black Label label. As soon as it's done, I'll make a phone call to Brian.

Everyeye.it: We can't wait to find out more! Thank you for your time.

Cliff Chiang: Thanks to you!