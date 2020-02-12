Paper Beast on PS VR: the new gameplay shows Sandbox mode

Share it:

Pixel Reef developers directed by Another World's dad, Eric Chahi, publish a new Paper Beast video that focuses on the Sandbox mode of the exclusive PS4 coming in 2020 and available in virtual reality with PS VR.

The latest video proposed by the team following Chahi allows us to appreciate the efforts made in the realization of the Sandbox experience that will run parallel to the story of Paper Beast. Access to Paper Beast's Sandbox mode will allow all fans of VR adventures to immerse themselves in the alien atmospheres of this mysterious universe born from the data and algorithms of an artificial intelligence that has escaped the control of its creators.

By exploring the dreamlike dimension of Paper Beast, our alter-ego will be able to get in touch with the enigmatic creatures and arcologies that pervade the landscape, all to establish an ever stronger bond with them and unlock new events to attend . Through active experimentation with the game ecosystem, users will be able to manipulate the environment, influence the climate and have fun discovering limits and opportunities of the physical engine that feeds the project.

Paper Beast is scheduled to launch in first half of this year on PS4 and can only be played by putting on the PS VR headset: between February 27th and March 1st we will witness new gameplay scenes during the course of the PAX East 2020 in Boston.