Paolo Sorrentino, Netflix and Maradona: here is the dream team that makes Naples dream

August 22, 2020
Lisa Durant
A little over a month after the official announcement of his new film, Paolo Sorrentino kicked off along with Netflix at the shooting of It was the hand of God, work inspired by the exploits of the football player and darling of Naples Diego Armando Maradona.

The first takes were held on the waterfront of the Neapolitan city, and as you can see from the leaked photo that we report at the bottom of the article the scene in question concerned the arrival of a flashy vintage car. It is impossible to know who is on board, but it is easy to assume that it is a character linked to El Pibe de Oro, if not the acclaimed and controversial footballer himself.

However, it should be clarified that, at the moment, there is no certain information on the film, which could only be vaguely inspired by the figure of Maradona without becoming a real biopic. “This film for me means coming home“said the Oscar-winning director while David Kosse, vice president of the international section of Netflix original films, added:”I have always been a fan of Paolo Sorrentino, so as soon as he and his team introduced us It was the hand of God we knew we wanted to collaborate with him on this project. It is an honor to work with one of the greatest filmmakers in Europe and bring his incredible story to the world“.

In the meantime, Maradona has threatened legal actions against the streaming giant and the director, who as known had mentioned him in the speech of thanks for the Oscar won with The great beauty and had even included it in the next film Youth – Youth.

