Paolo Sorrentino is looking for locations in Naples for his new film with Netflix

August 8, 2020
Paolo Sorrentino is engaged in Naples in the search for suitable places for his next film, produced by Netflix, It was the hand of God. The director's tour in Neapolitan places is documented by his Instagram account, in which Sorrentino in these days is delighted to publish photos of Neapolitan places and monuments.

Together with his staff the director has been spotted in these days at Vomero, in Santa Lucia, and finally at the cemetery of Fuorigrotta. Sorrentino has published an image of the cemetery complete with a garbage can in plain sight with a taunt against Juventus.
An unequivocal photo, for a great blue fan like Sorrentino.

The new film from the director of Youth and The Great Beauty he will mostly focus on his life, in spite of the title it recalls the famous goal by Diego Armando Maradona in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup against England.
That game saved Sorrentino's life:"Maradona saved my life. For two years I had been asking my father to be able to follow Napoli away, instead of spending the weekend in the mountains, in the family house in Roccaraso; but he always replied that I was too young. once he finally gave me permission to leave: Empoli-Naples. The doorman buzzed. I thought he was warning me that my friend had come to pick me up. Instead he warned me that an accident had happened. Dad and Mom had died in their sleep. a stove. Poisoned by carbon monoxide ".
A tragedy that profoundly marked the life of Paolo Sorrentino. In May Sorrentino photographed a completely empty Rome, due to the lockdown.
On Everyeye you will find the review of The New Pope, the series by Paolo Sorrentino for Sky.

