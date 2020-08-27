Paolo Sorrentino, in Naples too many gatherings for the auditions of the Netflix film on Maradona

Share it:

Sorrentino and Netflix are two names of a certain caliber, but if we then add the legend of Maradona as the central theme of It was God’s hand then it really becomes something unique. For this reason many Neapolitan actors have tried to participate in the casting, creating some organizational problems.

As he points out Republic, the filming of the film should begin in a couple of weeks and for this the auditions took place Palazzo Fondi in Naples, looking for extras to be included in the scene. If in the early hours of the morning the number of participants crowded outside the venue could be considered acceptable, with the passage of time many actors, aspiring actors and onlookers (from 18 to 70 years old) showed up at the door.

“The casting is closed. It is dangerous to be gathered here in so many. Your participation went beyond our expectations. Public order was not respected and we are forced to stop“said the production assistant around lunchtime.

The operation was therefore concluded more than three hours in advance, given that it was no longer possible to guarantee the necessary distance to prevent contagion. More than half of 1,500 actors, most of them wearing masks, had to return home earlier than expected. Shortly before, the employee had however remembered that entry to the audition was allowed only to those who respected certain aesthetic standards: no tattoos, double cut, shaved hair or nails rebuilt with gel.

A hitch that will certainly be resolved more calmly in the coming days. The real problem seems to be Maradona’s disapproval: the former champion has indeed threatened legal action for the use of his image.