Paolo Ciavarro, who is the instagrammer who (maybe) will conquer the home of Big Brother Vip 2020 and you too

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Warm up the remote control because on 8 January 2020 on Canale 5 the kicks off Big Brother Vip with Alfonso Signorini and a cast that you can discover directly on Instagram, with a high hype rate. After the announcement that among the competitors of Big Brother Vip There will be also Paola di Benedetto, on the radio in Gabriele Parpiglia's program the name of Paolo Ciavarro, an old acquaintance of yours if you followed him in the Day Time of Friends of Maria de Filippi who led together with Stefano de Martino. Or maybe you had put the spotlight on it already in 2013, when he participated in Beijing Express with his father?

The son of Massimo Ciavarro and Eleonora Giorgi is already a celeb on Instagram, she has done a lot of TV programs and even a reality show and now she would be ready to enter the house of the Big Brother Vip 2020. The news of Paolo Ciavarro at the Grande Frarello Vip it has not yet been made official by the production but we have gone ahead to make you discover everything about this son of art who, program after program, has conquered a beautiful piece of Italian TV.

Who is Paolo Ciavarro who could enter the home of the GF Vip 4

Paolo Ciavarro is son of two sex symbols of the 80s, Massimo Ciavarro and the actress Eleonora Giorgi. Although his father and mother separated after a very short time, he is very close to both, so much so that with the first he participated in Beijing Express in 2013 making himself noticed by the public and with the second he often appears on his Instagram profile.

After Beijing Express Paolo Ciavarro has arrived at the program Forum on Canale 5 as a columnist: he also received a lot of criticism about being recommended, but he always said he had a plan B, thanks to his degree in Economics and Business and who does not feel "a child of". And it also exploded in the diurnal band of Amici di Maria de Filippi, where he led the program since 2017 together with Stefano de Martino.

From father, Paolo Ciavarro he took almost everything: he thinks that in the 80s Massimo Ciavarro was the erotic dream of every Italian woman thanks to blue eyes, a dry physique and an open smile. And today his son is ready to steal his primacy and if he will really go on TV to GF Vip 4 will have every chance to do it.

Now we know you're wondering: ma Paolo Ciavarro is engaged? His historic girlfriend is called Alicia Bosco, but on Instagram their last photo together dates back to more than two years ago: their has been an important story that lasted 4 years and Paolo Ciavarro has always said he is very faithful and in love. In the middle there was also the suitor of Men and women Laura Frenna, although this flirtation between them has never been formalized.

Waiting for his name to be confirmed among that of the competitors of the Big Brother Vip, we raised the hype to a thousand, right? Waiting to see it on TV every day you can browse the profile Instagram of Paolo Ciavarro and find out everything you need about him before he arrives (maybe, hopefully!) in the most spied house in Italy.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE