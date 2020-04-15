Paola Rojas shows off the most elegant dresses for her fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Paola Rojas has always been considered a woman with a lot of class because she always reflects it in her way of speaking and even dressing, proof of them is as we see her in the news program Al Aire Con Paola, where she always shows off.

And there is not a day when the journalist arrives at the forum with all the elegance and simplicity possible because despite being a very beautiful woman attributing to her the perfect figure that is loaded, she prefers not to show others, since she does not want to fall into what vulgar.

To get the latest news on cooronaviruses, register by clicking on this space and we will send you the information instantly

In addition Paola is already known in the middle for showing off with her dresses below the knee with which she leaves her fans with her mouth open and where the compliments are not waiting in any way because they tell her everything, although she does not pay much attention Well, apparently he already found love.

A few days ago she was congratulated for a beautiful spring dress with which she arrived on the program because, in addition to being colorful, she looked very elegant in the style of royalty.

In another dress Paola returned to take several compliments, because she chose a very peculiar color, it was a design in blue with which she made it clear that any color favors the presenter.

But it is when Rojas is carried to the numbers of his fans when he appears in two-piece dresses because he makes incredible combinations without having many accessories.

It may interest you

They criticize Miguel Bernardeau, from Elite, for a macho act in public

The cast of High School Musical will have a virtual reunion

Vicente Fernández sings to Omar Chaparro's mother and calls him a liar