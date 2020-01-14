Paola Rojas denounces that she was insulted by a policeman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mexico City.- The journalist Paola Rojas posted on her Twitter account a video in which she exhibits a police officer from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) who responded with an insult to a question she asked about the closure of a road that generated road chaos this morning.

According to the communicator, the police along with other transits closed the road on Chapultepec Avenue for several minutes to the intersection with Florence Street, apparently to pass a black van with plates NDK 1653, in which an official was supposedly traveling.

The journalist was waiting for the circulation to resume, as did other motorists and motorcyclists, when from the window of her car she asked the agent: "The official has passed, right?

To which the policeman replied rudely: "Shut up dog …"

The driver captured the moment in a video, however the element appears on its back and its face cannot be appreciated.

They closed the traffic for several minutes. I think it was for a black truck with NDK 1653 plates to pass. They generated road chaos in Chapultepec and Florence. I asked the police. He replied "shut up bitch" pic.twitter.com/V9odVOcGPb – Paola Rojas (@PaolaRojas)

January 14, 2020





Paola Rojas shared the video on her Twitter account at 8:30 this morning, and moments later, the Secretary's Contact Unit the SSCCDMX responded:

"Thank you for your report; the complaint is taken and the corresponding investigation is carried out.

In order to follow up on the subject, we provide you with the telephone numbers: 55118383 and 55118384, where we will gladly assist you 24 hours a day. #Internal Matters. "