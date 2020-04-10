Paola Rojas and the time she was afraid of Lorena Herrera

Share it:

Lorena Herrera has always been considered a strong woman and that she leaves no one behind because she shows it and has even told the press when her character is the subject of conversation, making it clear that the hard way is bad.

That is why many remember when the actress attended the Divine Net program and reminded the drivers that she had a bad experience in the past when he played a joke, but when he found out that everything was armed and part of a program left him. yet to production.

But that is not all, but when Lorena was explaining the anecdote that Paola Rojas stared at, she told him that the blonde's gaze was scary and intimidating as she made it known to him.

"I see that you connect with that anger and you saw me with eyes that I have just detected a new fear, I am afraid of Lorena Herrera angry, angry you must be very brave or not ?, lAt that moment Paola said to Lorena, who said yes.

Recall that Lorena has shown her temperament in some television programs one of them was in My partner where she suddenly removed the camera that was recording her, because she was very angry with a problem she had in the reality that did not seem completely all right.

