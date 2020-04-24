Paola Fernández is a hacker in ‘La Doña 2’

Share it:

A nice, outgoing, honest and very funny woman, this is how Paola Fernández describes herself, who has known how to unleash her artistic talent.

Projects

In an interview via telephone for EL DEBATE, the actress from Guadalajara, Jalisco, highlighted her enthusiasm because she debuted on Telemundo screens as part of the star cast of the second season of La doña, where she shares credits with Araceli Arámbula, Carlos Ponce, among others.

In the coming months, that season will be released on Netflix, he also recalled his participation in the film that was released in late 2019, As fallen from the sky, where the actor Omar Chaparro gave life to the Sinaloan Pedro Infante, who detailed his enthusiasm for having been part of this project in honor of a figure and legend from Mexico.

Photo: Courtesy



How are you going through this quarantine?

I am at that point where I think we are all desperate. Like at first I did invent everything to do in my house, but right now I am desperate that I already want this to end to do our daily routine, and of course, that people take care of themselves a lot. We already know about protocols, and the more we can stay at home, the sooner we will get out of this, but yes, it is also a reality that most do not have that luxury of staying at home. I hope that in Sinaloa they are paying attention to soon go, because their food is delicious.

How do you feel about participating in the series La Doña 2?

My character in the second season of La Doña is called Noelia. She is a woman who suffered a family loss, her sister was killed, and she decides to go to Mexico City together with her mother to seek justice. She is a hacker, knows a lot about technology, and in each chapter we will see how she gets closer to discovering who is behind the murders of women.

Photo: Courtesy



Do you have more projects prepared?

Unfortunately, when this stopped I was just going to start recording a series, they had already given me my work days and everything. With all this, I don't know when it will resume, but projects do come.

What is your message for the new generations?

That they have a lot of patience in any career they want to dedicate themselves to, because there are many of us who want to do the same, and I think you have to have a lot of patience, many times they will say no and they will close our doors, but when you go with everything With your dreams, it doesn't have to be fulfilled.