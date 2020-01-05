Paola di Benedetto, who is the (ex) Mother Nature ready to enter the home of Big Brother Vip 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Another edition of the Big Brother Vip is upon us and for the reality show of the 2020 starting on 8 January on Canale 5 with Alfonso Signorini at the helm a part of the cast has already been launched, which is then the beating heart of the program. This year among the competitors of Big Brother Vip There will be also Paola di Benedetto: ex Mother Nature of Ciao Darwin, ex participant of Miss Italy but decidedly non-ex of Federico Rossi aka Fede from the duo Benji & Fede, with whom he has had an on / off relationship for more than a year.

Paola di Benedetto will talk about her story with Faith in the house of Big Brother? We would not mind hearing a few goodies about them, but everything is in the desire that Paola will have to get naked in the most spied reality show (and followed, despite the many VIP and non-VIP editions that have followed over the years) Italy.

Who is Paola di Benedetto, competitor of Big Brother Vip 4

If there is one thing that Paola di Benedetto has never hidden is that her dream has always been to enter the world of entertainment. And at only 23 years old (she was from 1995) she made it: her modeling career took off in 2016 when she participated in Miss Italy, then exploded in the role of Mother Nature in the program of Paolo Bonolis Hi Darwin. From the Colorado program to the Island of the Famous, the step is short: right in reality, he had a relationship with Francesco Monte.

Paola is not new to Big Brother because she has already been a competitor of the NIP 2018 edition. In the house she had a bit of problems with the ex Matteo Gentili, with whom she was engaged before landing on the Island of the Famous, then dropped out for Francesco Monte. Her entry into the home of the GF Vip 4 in Signorini, however, is a celeb and this time it will be her boyfriend Federico Rosso from Benji & Fede who will stay at home waiting for her.

Paola di Benedetto and the gossip, from Francesco Monte to Federico Rossi

Paola di Benedetto is the fiancée by Federico Rossi of Benji and Faith but in 2019 they had a lot of problems due to a betrayal of him. Paola di Benedetto on Instagram he had also released an official press release on his @PaolaDb profile to tell his followers that he had given everything and that he had closed the story with Faith forever. But – a twist – the two got together again and spent the summer and also Christmas together, before the separation.

Paola is not new to remote stories with the middle TV: when she entered the Island of the Famous she was with the footballer Matteo Gentili, then on the island she met Francesco Monte (ex of Cecilia Rodriguez) and the relationship was triggered live TV. The gossip about Paola di Benedetto and her private life has been going on for a while but now she seems super happy with her story with Faith. Who knows if it will stand the test of Big Brother Vip 2020?

Between curiosity about Paola di Benedetto there is the one linked to his twin brother: his name is Giovanni and he is also on Instagram, even if not as active as his sister. The two are very close as well as Paola is united with her father Nino, who as soon as she can defend her with sword drawn in the media (and who is her first fan).

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE