Panzer Dragoon Remake: a new video of the dragon and the concept art of the rider and the enemies

Forever Entertainment and MegaPixel Studio have progressively released new information on Panzer Dragoon: Remake starting from the game structure up to, with the latest tweets, the analysis of concept art, showing fans what the game will look like.

The publisher has in fact published a short ten-second clip that shows the appearance of the central protagonist of Panzer Dragoon: Remake, or the dragon itself. The video (which you can find at the top of the news) analyzes the model from all angles, allowing players to get an idea of ​​what the epic flying lizard will look like.

In addition, Forever Entertainment has unveiled some concept art which offer examples, this time static, of the various game models. The pictures show the appearance of the Rider then focusing on gun details to finish with the models of ben three different enemies, already seen in the game's presentation trailer.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake will offer players seven different levels from the most varied environments as well as the possibility of fighting against lethal enemies thanks to the new 360-degree control system. Before leaving, we remind you that Panzer Dragon: Remake will be released for Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) in an unspecified period of winter 2020.