Pañolada, whistles and shouts of "Bartomeu resignation" before Barça – Eibar

The fans of FC Barcelona has reacted after the entire digital crisis revealed by the information of our colleagues from SER Catalunya and its relationship with I3 Ventures and its social media defamation campaign, used for the benefit of the culé directive.

Events have been happening all week, since the exclusive SER Chain, the pages of defamatory social networks disappeared, Bartomeu went out to explain as well as the players that he does not seem to have convinced, the suspension of Jaume Masferrer as chief of staff of the board of directors and this is the icing on a full-blown institutional crisis that it ends with hobbled of the hobby, accompanied by cries and shouts of "Bartomeu, resignation".

Barcelona – Eibar has served all the culé fans to react after the club's image has been damaged with all the information revealed by SER Catalunya this week. Said cloth, whistles and shouts, which by the way, have continued throughout the game, are one more drop that fills even more a glass about to spill.