Panini Comics unveils the comics coming in 2021, the announcements in Lucca Changes

In a live broadcast on your Facebook profile, Panini Comics Italy revealed all the news coming for the new year. Among stories of horror, resilience and hope for the future, we discover the 2021 editorial plan by Panini Comics.

Live on Facebook on the occasion of Lucca Changes, Enrico Ferraresi, the editorial coordinator Stefania Simonini, the publishing manager Sara Mattioli and the director Marco Lupoi unveiled all the news that Panini Comics will publish during 2021.

First announcement was The 7 Deadly Sins, a western set in 1867. This comic will tell the story of a group of criminals sentenced to death. Led by an African American outlaw, they will embark on a bloody quest for redemption and revenge to obtain what they have sought all their lives: freedom. The volume will be released in Italian comics in January 2021.

The second announcement is still from TKO Studio. Goodnight Paradise, designed by Alberto Ponticelli, is a survival story, a crime that tells the story ofmurder of a teenager ran away from home. A homeless man is found on his trail.

New arrivals in 2021 from Panini Comics Italia are The Resistance, a self-contained graphic novel focused on a pandemic, and Sea of ​​Stars, the story of a father and son struggling with a journey to the edge of the galaxy.

Great expectation for the Horizon Zero Dawn cartoon, sequel to the famous Sony PlayStation video game. The Witcher Fading Memories comic will also arrive in the videogame field, a franchise known for books and for the Netflix series. With an extensive comic book series on the way, Panini Comics ushered in the DC Comics era. If you missed them, here are all the August releases of Panini Comics.