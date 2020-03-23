Panini Comics tells us about the news on DC Comics comics

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just a few months ago Panini Comics it shocked the Italian comics market with an announcement that we can define as epochal: the acquisition of the DC Comics license, passed by the management of RW Edizioni in the hands of the publisher who in our country also takes care of the distribution of Marvel Comics products. We have already analyzed the potential of the Panini and DC Comics combination in a dedicated study. But we were eager to know, despite Panini Comics' many advances regarding the imminent launch of the "new" DC, beginning in early April. So we interviewed Nicola Peruzzi, editorial coordinator of Panini, on the background, the origins and future plans of this small editorial revolution for the comic book market in the Bel Paese.

Panini and DC: how the revolution was born

Everyeye.it: The acquisition of the DC license by Panini Comics is considered by many to be epochal. So let's start with a simple question: how's it going? How are you facing this important editorial news?

Nicola Peruzzi: Okay very well, thank you for asking! We are aware of the fact that DC Panini is perceived from the outside as an epochal acquisition, but we also experience it in the same way. Since we had confirmation of the acquisition, months ago, we have not stopped for a moment. From the creation of the editorial plans to the marketing plans, up to the day-to-day work on the management of the outgoing registers, it has been a tour de force that has not yet stopped.

I won't hide from you that they have been among the busiest months of my entire working life. Managing the "birth of a universe", the generation of 15 original and exclusive Panini covers, the insertion of new external collaborators, the creation of a real new editorial team, the conception of new graphics and many new books, are were just some of the most intense, difficult, but splendid moments of this launch that the Panini Italia team managed in a big way and that we will remember for our whole life.

Everyeye.it: Also in Italy, therefore, Panini unites under his wing the two great giants of the superhero comic. It is, in my opinion, a great cultural responsibility as well: what will be the main challenge of this management?

Nicola Peruzzi: The challenge will be to be able to do better than ever in both sectors and try to satisfy both halves of the sky. But not only is it a challenge that does not scare us, in fact it exalts us and we believe it is perfectly in our DNA. Panini's vocation is in fact to have multiple comic-book souls within her, not only in the American field: comics, manga, ducks and mice, own-produced graphic novels, children's comics, novels, games and so on. Our strength lies in our presence in all sectors of comics and entertainment in general.

Everyeye.it: Can you tell me when and how did the negotiations to bring DC Comics into the Panini house and how did they develop until the announcement?

Nicola Peruzzi: If you had asked Marco Lupoi this question, he would have replied that the negotiations started 34 years ago. In fact, we cultivate the dream of being able to work with DC forever. Do you think I started working in Panini 9 years ago in the German editorial staff, where I managed the DC Germany comics. I remember asking myself several times during that period what we could have done if we had DC rights in Italy.

I can also tell you where this adventure started for me. At a business dinner, after a two-day plenary meeting with managers, coordinators and editors from all Panini countries on the global editorial planning of the year, Marco asked all of us how we would have published DC if we had obtained the rights in Italy.

Who expected that what seemed an impossible provocation to hide the beginning of this new adventure instead?

The first DC-Panini stories: from Tom King and Bendis to Leviathan

Everyeye.it: Can you tell readers something about the first stories we will read immediately after the release of the Alfa numbers and the first big event, Leviathan?

Nicola Peruzzi: Without going into too much detail, we are at the peak of the DC series of the moment. On Batman you will read the conclusion of the acclaimed cycle of Tom King. On Superman the beautiful Action Comics and the splendid Superman, both by Brian Bendis, linked in tandem with the Leviathan Event, our first big DC event that we will publish on the DC Crossover magazine and which sees all the detectives in the universe (and not only) gathered to solve an international intrigue, in true Brian-Bendis style.

On Green Lantern instead the Blackstars miniseries will begin, written by Grant Morrison and designed by the talented Spanish designer Xermanico, who replaces (for the great, for me) Liam Sharp between Season 1 and Season 2 of the series. Justice League continues the stories of Scott Snyder who act as a real backbone of the DC universe and which carry on, among other things, the stories of the Year of the Criminal. And this, just to name a few. For the others, however, I refer you to our monthly preview catalog and the announcements that we will make on our social channels Panini DC Italia.

Everyeye.it: Where does the City Edition initiative come from?

Nicola Peruzzi: We were looking for a launch idea that was simple, easily communicable to the general public and applicable in series to all the books involved. The initial idea was to dedicate a variant cover to each Italian region … A sensational and extremely ambitious idea, which however would have required a disproportionate effort compared to the time we could devote to managing the project.

But there was some good in that idea. It was only necessary to reduce its scope to a minimum and to increase its communicability. We had 10 books to launch, so we opted for 10 cities and 10 local authors dealing with 10 regional landmarks. And the variants have become regular covers, with Panini's generated image used as a regular cover for all issues 1.

The funniest part for me was imagining the author-city-monument mixes. At the same time it was also the most complex part, because if it is true there are regions that overflow with designers, there were others in which it was almost impossible to find contact and this forced us to discard some good ideas. It took many heads to reach the final list that you saw announced a few days ago on our social networks. We didn't always all agree on everything, but in the end what matters is the result and the list that came out is incredible.

Ten authors from different schools and with completely different styles united in a common project: the DC heroes who invade the main Italian cities, from the Alps to the islands. We have combined classic and solid DC designers with new levers that will surprise you, graphic novel designers with legendary Disney cartoonists, painters with traditional designers or masters of the graphic tablet … together with the 5 talents of the Alfa covers, we have put together 15 different designers from them but united by two things: passion and talent. The result is incredible, and we can't wait to show you the covers to make you understand what I'm talking about.

Everyeye.it: Compared to the previous publisher it seems to me that the editorial offer is even more diversified, at least on the staples: all the main heroes of the DC universe will have a newspaper in their own right, obviously in the wake of the policy adopted with Marvel. Would you like to summarize the reasons for these choices?

Nicola Peruzzi: On the fact that our editorial selection is diversified, I can only give you reason, and it perfectly reflects our editorial philosophy: trying to reach any kind of reader, from the one who can't wait and must have his book to read every fifteen days to the one who prefers to wait for the collections in volume. From casual reader to collector. From the fan of modern stories to vintage readers. From those who "settle" for 24 pages per month, to those who require at least 1480 of them all together.

We know that DC players are very demanding, and we don't want to disappoint them in any way, on the contrary.

Everyeye.it: In the transition from RW Lion to DC Comics, some storylines were also interrupted in a rather abrupt manner. In this regard, I would like to know if Panini will publish special books with the aforementioned stories or if it is still devising solutions to fill the various holes.

Nicola Peruzzi: It is early to talk about it. Panini will begin publishing the first DC titles in April, which means that we cannot and do not want to make assumptions about what will happen first. Suffice it to say, as we have repeatedly repeated in social networks, that we are ready for any eventuality, and that the only thing readers will need will be a little patience. There will be technical times to be respected, but if important holes remain, we will take care of them in the best way.

Everyeye.it: One of Panini's most interesting proposals is undoubtedly the so-called "Marvel Collection", the line of hardcover volumes that collects the recent (and complete) narrative arches of Thor, Captain America, and so on. Do you plan to launch a similar line for DC Comics too, perhaps collecting the half-yearly stories of characters such as Superman, Flash, Green Lantern, and so on?

Nicola Peruzzi: Absolutely yes, the first titles we announced on Preview 342, and others will arrive in the following. As for the main series (those that come out stapled, so to speak, like the ones you mention in the question) we will resume where the previous publisher stopped, and we plan to recover the volumes already printed previously at a later time. And the DC Collection offer will also include a whole series of volumes with unpublished stories in both hardcover and paperback formats. In fact, we will gather here all the series that cannot end up stapled because they are too adult (for example Ellis' Batman) or too little mainstream (such as Venditti's Hawkman).

Everyeye.it: Speaking of hardcover editions, the previous publisher has left many necklaces and pins on hold, such as those dedicated to stories branded "New 52" and especially Injustice. In short, really important holes are looming in the collections. How does Panini intend to move in this regard? Do you plan to publish the missing books, perhaps under a series that has a name or a different edition?

Nicola Peruzzi: For these, we currently have no immediate plans. This does not mean that we will never publish them, quite the contrary. Those who know us know that our completionist vocation requires us to always publish as many books as possible. But in the immediate term we prefer to focus on recovering more recent material (the whole Rebirth universe, for example), immortal and timeless masterpieces that must necessarily be part of the catalog of a publisher who embarks on a new path (I refer to the DC Library and to the DC Black Label Library, but also to recoveries such as the just announced Sandman Collection) or to more vintage titles (such as DC Classics or DC Omnibus). We are confident that our offer will not disappoint you. After all, if we started with over 50 titles at launch, we can only grow and improve.