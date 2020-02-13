Panini Comics talks about the new DC graphic design and announces: "It is the beginning of a new era"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The second Panini Comics live broadcast yesterday revealed many new product details A.D coming out in April and today, 12 February 2020, the series of live broadcasts ended with a final study on graphics of the comics coming soon.

The themes of the last live were mainly quality and beauty. The editorial coordinator Raffaele Caporaso first of all underlined the importance of the graphic design, declaring: "It is the beginning of a new era of which we are experiencing the very first and exciting phases. We have many responsibilities and we don't want to disappoint anyone. Being a new beginning, we would like to underline that all the books of the DC panini era will have their own graphics, characterized by two very important parameters for us: quality and identity". Nicola Peruzzi he added: "Our commitment has always been there for all to see. The guys always work exhaustively on the location of the comics and we don't want to be outdone under any front".

At this point the graphics manager intervened Alessio Trippetta: "We have created new graphics based on two paths: the first is the graphic chosen on the newsstand volumes, very similar to the classic DC one with some useful variations to bring it closer to the Panini style, while the second is the one chosen for the lines library, where there will be new formats and different from those you are used to. We have many ideas and we are working tirelessly".

Subsequently some advances were shown. First of all the drafts of the special "The year of the criminal", the first DC register to which Panini put his hand that you can find at the Modena Play Festival scheduled for April 3, 4 and 5 2020. Furthermore, at the end of the video, they were shown Jack Kirby's Fourth World omnibus, proposed integrally in a single Volume, and another Volume integral with the Gerard Way's Doom Patrol. Many other innovations will be revealed in the next fairs.

And what do you think of it? What was the most interesting announcement of the three live shows? Let us know with a comment! In case you missed them instead, we advise you to start recovering them starting from the first direct of Panini Comics.