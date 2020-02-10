Panini Comics talks about the DC launch, all the news revealed in the first live

Share it:

The first live broadcast of Panini DC Italy, the new social page of Panini Comics focused on publications reserved for Batman, Superman and companions. The live, lasting about six minutes, was mostly introductory and confirmed that the official launch will take place on April 2, 2020.

Marco Lupoi opened the discussion by stating the following: "Panini has been the DC publisher for two decades in Brazil and Germany, two of the largest markets in the world for Superman, Batman and the other characters. I personally am a DC player as a child and it is since the mid-1980s that I have not had the opportunity to work for this publishing house. 34 years have passed and I am delighted to have this responsibility".

Alex Bertani then stated that the launch will be anticipated by the arrival of five Alfa numbers to collect, followed in turn by 10 issues one distributed in April. The brand new ones have been introduced at this point City Edition, or rather of the variant covers depicting the heroes in different Italian cities. The idea is to seal the union between DC Comics and Italy. The ten new covers will be created by as many Italian artists, and one of these will feature Batman and the city of Modena as protagonists.

Other news will be revealed in the next two live and al Romics 2020. At the bottom you can take a look at the full video.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the idea of ​​City Editions? Let us know with a comment.