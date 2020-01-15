Panini Comics shows us the March releases of Marvel Comics with the number 341 of Preview

Share it:

Panini Comics is experiencing a very special period, thanks to the recent acquisition of the rights to publish the DC Comics comics in Italy. Now let's take a preview look at the Marvel series that will be released in March for the Modenese publisher.

Among the exits we point out The story of Unverso Marvel a rich tome that tells the story of Marvel Comics from the dawn to today. Another important issue is Marvel 1 a proposal that collects the very first stories of the House of Ideas never seen in Italy. We also report the conclusion of the event Absolute Carnage. Here are the other releases:

Absolute Carnage 3, released March 12 at a price of 6.00 euros

Amazing Spider-Man 33, released March 12 at a price of 6.00 euros

Amazing Spider-Man 34, released March 26 at the price of 5.00 euros

Venom 20, output March 12 at the price of 5.00 euros

Miles Morales: Spiderman 7, March 12 release price € 5.00

X Men 2, output March 12 at the price of 5.00 euros

New Mutants 2, output March 26 at the price of 5.00 euros

Marauders 2, output March 19 at the price of 5.00 euros

X Force 2, release April 9 at the price of 5.00 euros

Avengers 17, release March 12, price 6.00 euros

Savage Avengers 6, released on March 26 for € 3.00

Captain America 16, released on March 12 at a price of 3.00 euros

Captain Marvel 2, released on March 12 at a price of 6 euros

Tony Star: Iron Man 17, released March 12 at a price of 3.00

Thor 18, released March 12 at a price of 3.00 euros

Daredevil 10, released on April 9 at a price of 3.00 euros

The Immortal Hulk, released March 12 at a price of 6.00 euros

Fantastic 4 16, released on March 19 at a price of 5.00 euros

Doctor Strange 20, out on April 9 at the price of 3.00

Guardians of the Galaxy 9, out March 26 € 3.00

Deadpool 32, March 12 € 6.00

Wolverine 74, out on March 5 at a price of 3.00 euros

Marvel Integrale Spider-Man by Todd McFarlane 4, out on March 26 at the price of 4.90 euros

Marvel Integrale Gli Incredibili X-Men 15, released on March 12 at a price of 4.90 euros

Marvel Cinematic: Black Wodow Prelude released in April at the price of 5.00 euros

released in April at the price of 5.00 euros I am Black Widow out in March at a price of 25.00 euros

out in March at a price of 25.00 euros Black Widow: Marvel Knights out in April at a price of 26.00 euros

out in April at a price of 26.00 euros Black Widow: The Widow's Canvas out in April at the price of 16.00 euros

out in April at the price of 16.00 euros Black Widow: No more lies out in March at a price of 30.00 euros

out in March at a price of 30.00 euros Champions 2, out in April at the price of 12.00 euros

Invaders 2, out in April at the price of 17.00 euros

The Amazing X-Men: Ghost Box out in March at a price of 32.00 euros

out in March at a price of 32.00 euros Iron Man / Punisher / Hulk: The End to be released on March 26 at a price of 18.00 euros

Captain America Marvel Knights-Patria out in April at the price of 49.00 euros

X-FORCE – ASSAULT IN GRAYMALKIN coming out in April at the price of 27.00 euros

MARVEL COMICS 1 – 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION out in March at a price of 27.00 euros

out in March at a price of 27.00 euros Thanos: The Finale Dell'Infinito to be released in April at the price of 17 euros

X Men Grand Design: Extinction out in April at the price of 22.00 euros

out in April at the price of 22.00 euros Spider-verse: Spider Zero coming out in April at the price of 12.00 euros

Amazing Spider-Man 1: Back to basics out on March 19th at the price of 18.00 euros

out on March 19th at the price of 18.00 euros Punisher 2- War in Bagalia 2 out in April at the price of 17 euros

Old Quill 2 coming out in April at the price of 17.00 euros

Captain America: New world orders coming out in April at a price of 24.00 euros

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE DAILY STRIPS 1 out in April at a price of 45.00 euros

out in April at a price of 45.00 euros Mythos out in July at a price of 27.00 euros

out in July at a price of 27.00 euros THE STORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE out in April at the price of 27.00 euros

out in April at the price of 27.00 euros Conan the barbarian 7 out on March 26 at the price of 5.00 euros

MARVEL OMNIBUS: CONAN – THE MARVEL 3 ERA coming out in April at the price of 79.00 euros

The Era of Conan: Valeria out in April at the price of 12.00 euros

Great attention is given to the film Black Widow with volumes dedicated to the sensual Russian spy who plays in the Avengers. As you know, starting from April 2, Panini Comics will publish the DC Comics comics. In this preview issue we can find some proposals for April, but to have an editorial plan we will have to wait more. We leave you with the declarations of the RW Lion on the acquisition of DC Comics rights by the Modenese publisher