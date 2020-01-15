Panini Comics presents the manga releases of March with Preview 341

Share it:

The Panini Comics publishing house is always active on the proposal of new titles for Italian readers. At the dawn of the announcement of the acquisition of the DC Comics licenses, the Modena-based company does not leave fans who prefer other sectors such as Marvel comics, Italian and Disney comics and of course manga dry.

Through Preview 341, Panini Comics announces what will be the outputs scheduled for March 2020. Undoubtedly stands out the new version of One-Punch Man, another title that joins the "Discovery" format, while new titles like one dedicated to Star Wars arrive.

Star Wars – Lost Stars 1, released on March 19 at a price of € 4.90;

Ragna Crimson 1, released in March at a price of € 7.50;

Inio Asano – Short Stories, released in March at a price of € 12.90;

Enidewi Eniale & Dewiela Box, released in March at a price of € 21.00;

Enidewi Eniale & Dewiela 1, issued in March at a price of € 7.00;

Enidewi Eniale & Dewiela 2, released in March at the price of € 7.00;

Enidewi Eniale & Dewiela 3, released in March at the price of € 7.00;

Somali and the Spirit of the Forest 2, released in March at a price of € 7.50;

Children of the Sea 4, released in March at a price of € 12.90;

One-Punch Man 1 Discovery Edition , issued on March 19 at a price of € 1.00;

, issued on March 19 at a price of € 1.00; Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 9 , released on March 12 at a price of € 4.90;

, released on March 12 at a price of € 4.90; I love you, but get killed 8, released on March 19 at a price of € 4.90;

The immortal Complete Edition 6 , issued in March at a price of € 14.90;

, issued in March at a price of € 14.90; Slam Dunk 7, released in March at a price of € 7.00;

Gunslinger Girls 8, released March 19 at a price of € 7.00;

Kengan Ashura 8, released in March at a price of € 7.00;

Beastars 13 , issued on March 19 at a price of € 7.00;

, issued on March 19 at a price of € 7.00; Nana – Reloaded Edition 11, released in March at a price of € 6.50;

Blue Exorcist 24, released March 12 at a price of € 4.90;

Moriarty the Patriot 10, released on April 9 at a price of € 4.90;

Black Clover 22 , issued on April 9 at a price of € 4.90;

, issued on April 9 at a price of € 4.90; Fire Force 18, released on March 19 at a price of € 4.90;

Noragami 21, released on April 9 at a price of € 4.90;

Seraph of the End 19, released on March 26 at a price of € 4.90;

Ghost Inn – La Locanda di Yuna 15, released on April 9 at the price of € 4.90;

Maken-Ki! 23, released on March 19 at a price of € 5.50;

Giant Killing 45, released in March at a price of € 5.50;

Arpeggio of Blue Steel 17, released in March at a price of € 7.00;

Ooku 17, released in March at the price of € 8.50;

Takane & Hana 14, released on March 26 at a price of € 4.90.

A rich month for Panini Comics, with some releases scheduled for early April as the popular one Black Clover or Moriarty The Patriot who is about to receive an anime. The editions of The Immortal, Slam Dunk and Nana that will appeal to many fans.