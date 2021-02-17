Panini Comics brings 20th Century Boys back to Italy, the Complete Edition surprisingly unveiled!

Panini Comics announced on its social channels the arrival in Italy of a new edition of 20th Century Boys by Naoki Urasawa, called “Complete Edition”. Distribution is scheduled for the current year, along with an avalanche of reprints of the most requested works, including Berserk, Attack of the Giants, Vagabond and many more.

The original Italian edition of 20th Century Boys was published by Planet Manga from 2002 to 2007, and consists of 22 Volumes. In 2008, the publishing house also brought the sequel, 21th Century Boys, composed of 2 other volumes to Italy. The Complete Edition coming in 2021 could include both series, but the details remain temporarily unknown.

Among the reprints, Panini Comics confirmed that in the course of 2021 Volumes of the most famous series will always be available, including Death Note, Attack of the Giants, Naruto, Boruto, Bleach, Berserk and the latest Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man and SpyxFamily. Below you can take a look at the complete calendar with the reprints scheduled for April and May 2021.

What do you think of it? Satisfied? Let us know in the comments! For more information, we refer you to the complete list of Planet Manga releases of 2021, and the very recent announcement linked to the release of Sing “Yesterday” for Me.