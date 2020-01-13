Panini Comics announces the purchase of DC Comics licenses, will be the new Italian publisher

Share it:

Panini Comics is without doubt one of the most important publishers in Italy. With a long history, over the years he has made several important hits, going from important licenses in the manga field to those of comics and comics by forming partnerships with Marvel and Disney. But the 2020 of the Modenese publisher opens with the obtaining of another license.

With a surprise revelation entrusted to the personal Facebook page, Panini Comics announces the acquisition of DC Comics licenses for Italy. Then characters like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman change hands, which until now were published under the RW Edizioni label.

The Panini Comics catalog will begin to present DC Comics titles starting April 2, 2020 on the occasion of two fundamental comic events, Play and Romics, in which the publishing house will also participate with other information on this new collaboration.

The first titles to be launched in Italy by Panini Comics will be five Alfa collectible books and the special The Year of the Criminal, 32-page volume with three short stories. Further news will be issued in the coming months by the Modenese publisher who has entrusted the editorial director Marco M. Lupoi with the statement that you can read in the post below. Then one opens new era for the Italian adventures of DC Comics.