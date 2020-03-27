General News

 Panini Comics and ECC Editions postpone all news about the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

March 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Due to the State of Alarm of the Government of Spain and the consequences that the coronavirus is leaving throughout the entire Spanish nation, Panini Comics and ECC Editions have decided to follow the government's recommendations and will postpone all the news (Marvel, DC, manga and European comic) until the situation returns to normal, which will affect in the short term some of the launches planned for this March and also the cleats and volumes for April, for the moment.

Without a doubt, although this may be a blow for fans and collectors, we have to take into account the alarm situation we are in and the multitude of comics we have to reread and entertain ourselves in another way until our government can control COVID- 19 and we can go out without risk of catching or dying from the disease, although we know that there are patients who are cured (but no one should risk going outside more than necessary, it is not worth it).

Without further ado, we leave you the tweets that confirm this news and we encourage you to tell us which comics you are going to reread and which one you recommend to us.

Much encouragement to all who read us, whether they are Spanish or not, that diseases do not understand borders! Excelsior!

