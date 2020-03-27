 Panini Comics and ECC Editions postpone all news about the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Share it:

Due to the State of Alarm of the Government of Spain and the consequences that the coronavirus is leaving throughout the entire Spanish nation, Panini Comics and ECC Editions have decided to follow the government's recommendations and will postpone all the news (Marvel, DC, manga and European comic) until the situation returns to normal, which will affect in the short term some of the launches planned for this March and also the cleats and volumes for April, for the moment.

Without a doubt, although this may be a blow for fans and collectors, we have to take into account the alarm situation we are in and the multitude of comics we have to reread and entertain ourselves in another way until our government can control COVID- 19 and we can go out without risk of catching or dying from the disease, although we know that there are patients who are cured (but no one should risk going outside more than necessary, it is not worth it).

Without further ado, we leave you the tweets that confirm this news and we encourage you to tell us which comics you are going to reread and which one you recommend to us.

Release – Indefinite suspension of newshttps: //t.co/DXtvCj9bDS pic.twitter.com/qI10CfmbKR – ECC Ediciones (@eccediciones) March 17, 2020

We have been confirmed that, as a result of new measures taken by the government this weekend, the April staples will not be distributed.

We will wait for the situation to normalize to offer you the material that is already prepared.

We're sorry for the inconvinience. – Panini Comics Spain (@PaniniComicsEsp) March 23, 2020

The launch of all the news is postponed. Now we are changing the date of those that we already have (for the moment) rescheduled. Little by little we will update them on the web. – Panini Comics Spain (@PaniniComicsEsp) March 23, 2020

All scheduled material postpones its distribution until possible. Then a plan will be made available to the stores. – Panini Comics Spain (@PaniniComicsEsp) March 26, 2020

Exactly like that. Depending on when we can put them on sale, we will move the rest of the news that we have planned. Many volumes have already passed to later months, as you can see in the web pages. – Panini Comics Spain (@PaniniComicsEsp) March 26, 2020

Much encouragement to all who read us, whether they are Spanish or not, that diseases do not understand borders! Excelsior!