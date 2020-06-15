Panini Comics: all the Marvel, DC, manga and Disney releases of August 2020

Share it:

Panini Comics has recently published on its social channels Preview 346, the online report of all the releases scheduled for August 2020. The list is available on the official website of the Modena-based publishing house and contains all the news relating to the Marvel, DC Comics, Disney and Planet Manga publications.

DC Comics publications have started a few days ago but apparently, the month of August will reserve us more than a few surprises. Among the many arrivals it stands out Super Special: heroes and criminals by Brian M. Bendis, author considered by many to be one of the most capable and flexible of the recent DC comics scene. Space also for The great book of Wonder Woman, a collection of 18 stories starring the female icon of the world of superheroes and the excellent Batman: creature of the night.

There are also many Marvel themes, including the collection Fantastic Four: the return of the heroes and the phenomenal Deadpool kills the Marvel Universe, Cullen Bunn story with horror implications. News also for Daredevil, Spider-Man, Wolverine and Avengers.

On the manga front, August is also the month of arrival of the long-awaited Magus of the Library announced by Planet Manga a month ago, as well as the Volume 31 of The Attack on Titan (chapters 123 to 126 inclusive), Isayama's masterpiece now nearing its end. Furthermore, the serialization of Plunderer, We Never Learn, Domestic Girlfriend, Beastars and many others continues.

