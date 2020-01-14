Panini buys DC Comics: a revolution for comics in Italy?

Share it:

For months it was just a rumor. Only in the last hours, through its own media channels, Panini Comics Italy confirmed a potentially revolutionary news for the Italian publishing market: the acquisition of DC Comics licenses. An announcement that should not impress much, given that in other European countries, for example Germany, Panini herself for some years now holds both the most emblematic and representative licenses of the American comic.

But why, in Italy, has such a change created a real division between the readers / consumers of the product? To better understand the current historical moment, we must take a step back and analyze, beyond any personal prejudice, certain situations that have led to the shadow of a "superhero monopoly"of the famous publishing house based in Modena.

RW Edizioni, associated quality but little continuity

We start talking about the previous one (current until the end of March, according to what Panini communicated) management of the DC Comics license in Italy: RW Edizioni. We do not want to animate a bar debate in any way, but there is no doubt, and it would not be fair to emphasize it, that one of the possible causes of this "divorce" was a certain editorial discontinuity, topped off by the lack of a clear communication strategy for one's product: a a situation that, several times, has led to small breakages between the public and the company.

Let's be clear, the trademark of RW Edizioni has always been quality. In addition to being lovers of stories, we are also lovers of the comic itself and of some peculiarities such as the composition of the paper, the ultimate rendering of colors in the printing and localization. From this point of view, it has always been difficult to find problems of this type in an RW branded DC product.

Starting from the boxes useful to collect the various staples (who knows if Panini Comics will keep this tradition or not, even if it turns out to be very difficult given the complete absence of the Marvel Comics side) up to the recent editions of Batman: The White Knight. Panini could keep the standard high but, as the company has already shown in recent years, such a choice could have negative consequences for the portfolios of many readers.

Panini Comics: editorial certainty with price increases to justify

Hands up who, thanks to the editorial policy of Panini Comics Italia, has not approached willingly to read a Marvel book or, generally, to any Italian manga / comic. The Modena publishing house has always aimed at one timely communication of their outputs (thanks to a constantly updated site, supported by active and available social accounts) and a wide-ranging distribution that is precise and never failed except for the law of large numbers, problems in the press, always resolved honestly with free replacement (see the recent case of Avengers issue # 14).

However, such a service has recently been undermined by a "problem" well known to most: a rise in prices for the various staples of the House of Ideas, considered by many to be a bit excessive compared to the offer.

A choice motivated by the publisher with the desire to implement, starting from this year, staples of higher quality and sustainable for the environment.

A noble motivation which, however, has cracked the relationship with the public, which accuses the company of having raised prices precisely to support the exorbitant acquisition of the DC Comics rights. costsIn short, a factor that is once again the protagonist in this discussion to speak of a great doubt that, at present, makes us reflect. We will really have to expect a monthly Batman sold for 5 euros or, rather the entire distribution model will undergo a drastic rearrangement? Hard to say but, in the full field of hypotheses, we would not be surprised to see a few monthly newspapers (Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman / Justice League) in order to favor instead an editorial policy focused on paperbacks containing cycles of complete stories at a possibly reasonable price .

When will the revolution begin?

Panini Comics Italia will kick off the dance starting next April 2nd. For the occasion, according to the official press release of the Modena-based company, five collectible Alfa albums and the special The Year of the Criminal will be published, a 32-page volume containing three short stories. At the moment there are no other details except that, perfectly merging with the editorial launch, during the Modena Play and Romics further information will be revealed.

The main doubt at the moment concerns how the transition between RW Edizioni and Panini Comics Italia will be managed in terms of narrative continuity of the various DC Comics titles currently under construction. Works from the caliber of Doomsday Clock, to name one, we hope to see them concluded under the same editorial effigy rather than, as happened in the past in similar situations, to see them modified or, in the worst case, canceled without any solution.

We hope that clarity will be made as soon as possible, given that transparency towards one's public is the most sacred thing at a time like this. Knowing the seriousness of the company that is the protagonist of this editorial "revolution", we are sure that every possible need will be met to better support a passage that, projecting us from a future perspective, will give new lifeblood for DC Comics products in Italy.