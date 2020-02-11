Entertainment

Panini announces all the upcoming DC Comics comics, here is the complete list

February 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
The first Panini Comics live broadcast yesterday confirmed that the launch reserved for comics DC Comics the next will happen April 2. Today, in the second official live broadcast, we finally talked about some of the products arriving in the coming months.

The editorial coordinator Nicola Peruzzi he started talking about five alpha numbers that will begin the DC publications. Apparently these will be reserved for the five main superheroes – Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and Flash – and will contain three stories each: the first will focus on origins of the superhero, the second will be an unpublished story in Italy and the third will instead focus on characteristics that made the character what he is. The Alfa numbers will present covers created by Italian artists and will have a Panini poster inside them.

Peruzzi then revealed that they will always arrive well in April ten monographic staples. You can buy the two 48-page fortnightly monographs from newsstands Batman (Batman and Detective Comics) e Superman (Superman and Action Comics), and the two monthly magazines of Justice League is Wonder Woman. The latter in particular, however, will arrive in the month of June, so as to ride the wave of popularity of the film Wonder Woman 1984. Finally, it has been confirmed that these products will be added DC Event, comic that will gather all the more or less large events that will give "time" to the DC Comics series, will start with the excellent Leviathan.

Among the exclusive present comic books there will be the monographic stapled by Aquaman, green Lantern, Flash is Harley Quinn. Closes the games The Dark Knight Returns: Golden Child by Frank Miller, first title of the series DC Prestige Black Label.

Sara Mattioli he then presented the first book volumes of the series DC Library, which include Watchmen, The return of Dark Knight, the Action Comics # 1000 and the Detective Comics # 1000, all complete with revised and corrected extra content and translation. All of these releases will be available from April.

And what do you think of it? Something that makes your eyes shine? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

