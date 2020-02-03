TV Shows

Pamela Anderson separates, after twelve days of her wedding

February 2, 2020
Edie Perez
Actress Pamela Anderson suddenly confirms that she is separated from Jon Peters, her fifth husband, less than a month after being married. The decision is by mutual agreement and separating is something that will help both.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters married secretly, surprisingly, and in this way it is also known that they separate by mutual agreement.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters had to see emotionally speaking about thirty years ago and decided to resume their relationship. On January 22, 2020 they married in Malibu, it was reported in different news portals.



Jon Peters, 74, would be Pamela Anderson's fifth husband, who is 52 years old.

There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could choose, but for 35 years I have only loved Pamela, ”said Jon Peters when referring to Pamela.

Pamela makes her separation from Jon public through a press release sent by The Hollywood Reporter.

Anderson, originally from Canada, explains that both she and her husband decided to separate to reassess what they want to do in their respective lives.

Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. ”

In 2006, Pamela married Kid Rock, aboard a yacht in France, but they ended up separating; Then, in 2007, he remembers that he also married Rick Salomon, but they divorced two months after their wedding.

