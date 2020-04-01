General News

 Palpatine was already a Clone in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and more concept arts

April 1, 2020
Star Wars Image: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983), Emperor

The movie art book "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" It was officially launched yesterday in the United States. In addition to new conceptual arts not seen so far from the film, it leaves us some revealing statements by the director of this end of the saga that would change an element of the original trilogy.

As we discovered by a few words from J. J. Abrams Inside this book, George Lucas explained that the Palpatine we saw in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi", that is, Episode XI of the saga, was already a clone. In fact, this is how Abrams was turned on the "light bulb" to make it a clone in ‘Skywalker's rise’.

In my conversations with George Lucas, he mentioned that the Emperor was a clone in "Return of the Jedi." And I thought it would be a beautiful way to connect the three trilogies and complete the circle. In each trilogy, they face a new Palpatine clone.

A shocking revelation that without a doubt completely changes what is told in the Star Wars movies, or at least how the movies are understood, if we do not rely on any additional material.

We close with some conceptual arts, including one where it was shown that in ‘The Last Jedi’, in that battle in the end where Kylo Ren and Rey fight side by side, she was already going to carry Luke Skywalker's saber. It is also true that it is a conceptual art that does not necessarily have to be related to history, and may have turned that color just to see how it looked visually. Another conceptual art, already corresponding to ‘Skywalker's rise’, shows Rey using the Force to suffocate Kylo Ren while holding a green saber in his hands.

Rey was originally supposed to have Luke’s green lightsaber in The Last Jedi (or at least that’s what the artist envisioned) from StarWarsLeaks

Star Wars Concept Art: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Star Wars Concept Art: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), by Christian Alzmann

Star Wars Concept Art: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), by Stephen Tappin

Star Wars Concept Art: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), by Adam Brockbank

