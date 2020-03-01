Palpatine was a clone in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

(This article contains the occasional spoiler of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker')

It wasn't hard to realize in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'There were things that didn't fit. All these, in fact. But if there was a character that really raised many questions that was the villain, a Emperor Palpatine resurfaced from its ashes to lead the return of the Empire, of the Sith. And, on top of that, he revealed himself as grandfather of our heroine, King (Daisy ridley). Much to process in this ninth installment of the galactic saga created by George Lucas, which premiered last December with a very warm reception by critics and solvent box office numbers, but not incredible for what was one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Although the film, directed by J.J. Abrams, I intended to tell more about Palpatine, in the end they have ended up leaving (as is usually irritatingly usual) for the written editions that are usually published after the premiere and that extend all those aspects of the story that have not been able to develop in the great screen. And thanks to one of them, the novelization of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' written by Rae carson (which goes on sale this March), we have discovered an important detail about the character: Palpatine was a clone.

Disney

But, How is it possible? For the few fragments of the book that run on the internet before its publication (and those that echo American media such as ScreenRant), the book describes in detail the first meeting between Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Palpatine, which corresponds to the first scene of Abrams' film, and in which Ren realizes that the spirit of the emperor has been transferred to the body of a clone, which is giving him many problems. All those tubes that support him reveal that this transition is not being as successful as expected, probably, the author speculates, because his dark spirit is too strong to be contained by that body, which is degenerating more and more at times.

As the novel tells, Palpatine has expected everything he could (and, meanwhile, built all that impressive fleet that appears out of nowhere in the movie) and, Now that the galaxy is mired in chaos, it's time to reappear and dominate the world. But, for that, he will need a new host, a new body that can contain that darkness that he carries. Are you thinking about Kylo? Maybe in Rey? The movie does not answer these questions, so we'll have to wait to see if the novel does.