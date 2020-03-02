         Palpatine was a clone in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: the novelization of Episode IX confirms the theory about the Emperor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As expected, episode IX of 'Star Wars', titled in our lands 'The Rise of Skywalker', was not without criticism; being one of the most understandable that pointed to the fact that the public needed additional sources of information to the feature film, as the novelization of it, to answer some of the unknowns that the libretto by Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams left unsolved.

Probably, the great enigma that left unresolved the final closure of the Skywalker saga is the one that revolves around the return of Palpatine. Apparently, the Emperor died at the end of 'The Return of the Jedi', but, according to the prevailing theory about his reappearance, the infamous villain decided to clone before his confrontation with Luke and Darth Vader. Just in case the flies.

Now, more than two months after the premiere of 'The Rise of Skywalker', the novelization of the feature film signed by Rae Carson allows us to confirm that, in effect, the Palpatine we see in Episode IX is a clone. The following excerpt from the book, shared by the ScreenRant media, recounts the arrival of Kylo Ren to the planet Exegol and makes it crystal clear.

All the vials were empty of liquid except one, which was almost exhausted. Kylo watched him more closely. I had seen this device before, when I studied as a child the Clone Wars. The liquid, flowing in the living nightmare in front of him, was fighting a losing battle to preserve the putrid flesh of the Emperor.

"What could you give me?" Kylo asked. Emperor Palpatine lived, in a way, and Kylo could feel in his own bones that this cloned body harbored the Emperor's spirit. Although it was an imperfect vessel, unable to contain its immense power. I couldn't take much longer.

Mystery solved!

The novelization of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' goes on sale next March 17, although Lucasfilm Publishing has sold copies at the Chicago C2E2 convention over the past weekend and some of its content has already leaked online. What more surprises will bring us? For my part, I only expect tons of material from the big star of the movie: Babu Frik.