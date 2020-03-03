General News

 Palpatine had a phrase saying it was a clone in The Rise of Skywalker

March 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Palpatine in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

This weekend was officially confirmed the belief / theory that Palpatine is really a clone in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", a revelation that also does not take us by surprise because in the film itself already refers to his death, which we see in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi". We know that the Emperor was going to have more presence in the movie, because part of the deleted scenes that were from the movie were deepening in his story.

In a recent appearance of the actor Ian McDiarmid at Comic Con Brussels, he has addressed this issue by reconfirming that this was the plan from the beginning, and that in fact, one of the phrases he said in the movie directly alluded to this idea, but the scene / phrase was finally ignored from the final assembly of the film, thus leaving the return of the Sith Master open to interpretation by fans.

What about cloning? Yes. Well, of course, there were all kinds of explanations for why I could come back. But it's interesting because at one point the script had a line in that first scene with Adam (Driver, Kylo Ren in the movie) in which he tells me ‘You're a clone’, and I said in that original script ‘More than a clone. Less than a man ’. What I thought was really summed up.

The secondary role of Palpatine in this film is one of the most commented topics among fans, and although it hoped to know what they had really thought with the deleted scenes, the absence of these in the physical and digital format The hopes of the film have sounded for the time being.

