Palop overcomes the coronavirus: "I will never forget all the love and attention that you have given me"

Andrés Palop It has also been one of those directly affected by the coronavirus, but you can already say that it has overcome it. He announced it a few hours ago on his social networks in a message in which he detailed that he was "twelve days admitted" in a hospital for a positive Covid-19.

"Unfortunately, and like many people, I became infected and had to be admitted to the hospital. Now I can say that after a few days of having a bad time and a lot of uncertainty I have given negative and I'm already at home, "says the exporter of teams like Valencia, Seville and Villarreal.

See this post on Instagram Today in the #felizdiainternacionaldelportero I do not post any photo of my stage in that demarcation, today I have made a great stop to the Coronavirus …. I am already at Home …. Hello friends I have been admitted for 12 days because of the positive Covid-19 Unfortunately, and like many people, I became infected and had to enter the Hospital. Now I can say that after a few days of having a bad time and a lot of uncertainty I have tested negative and I am already at home. I want to thank the Hospital 9 d'October for its prompt attention, thank you from the heart and show all my respects to Doctors, Pulmonologists, ATS, Nurses, Radiologists, cleaners and kitchen … and in general to the entire hospital, why not I want to forget anyone since they have been very important for my recovery recuperación. Thank you, thank you and thank you very much I will never forget all the love and attention that you have given me. Thanks to all my family for being there every day and making me feel strong and giving me so much love. Now to continue in my house for 14 days of isolation and to wait for all this to pass so that I can hug all my relatives. A big hug to everyone, encourage all the people who are going through this to stay positive and with all the strength to win, do not weaken and stay psychologically strong, you leave … take good care of yourself. Greetings Andrés Palop. A shared publication by Andrés Palop. L’Alcudia / Oliva (@andrespalop) the Apr 14, 2020 at 9:19 PDT

In his message, the exporter dedicates a few loving words to all the professionals at Hospital 9 de Octubre, where he has recovered from the coronavirus. "Thank you, thank you and thank you very much. I will never forget all the love and attention that you have given me, "he says. He also thanks his family" for being there every day "and making him feel strong and give him so much love.

"A big hug to everyone, encourage all the people who are going through this to stay positive and with all the strength to win. Do not weaken and stay strong psychologically. It comes out … take good care of yourself, "he concludes.

