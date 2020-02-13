Painting of "Gay Shoe" unleashes protests … and memes

The painting that shows Emiliano Zapata Naked, with high heels and a white horse has caused a stir.

The work, made by the artist from Chiapas Fabián Cháirez, unleashed a protest called by the grandson of Caudillo del Sur, Jorge Zapata, since this piece is part of an exhibition at the Palace of Fine Arts.

Even the family of the hero of the armed movement of the Mexican Revolution He threatened to sue the author of the painting and demanded that it be removed. The author and the Ministry of Culture have rejected this requirement.

However, social network users have shown this situation in a funny way through several memes. Some even remember the tape starred by Alejandro Fernandez, who played the leader in Shoe: The Hero's Dream.

Shoe did you understand? Haha good now. Posted by Wuishotoons on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

The movie where Alejandro Fernández was Zapata was an insult and I didn't see them whining about it. pic.twitter.com/szT5SQKD9i – MissKatsuragi 💚 (@misskatsuragi) December 10, 2019

Posted by Memes CELAtinos on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

