painful plea about sacrifice and hope

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yasmina Khadra's hit novel becomes a beautiful animated film directed by Zabou Breitman and Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec, the animated film adapts the heartbreaking homonymous story set in the summer of 1998 in a Kabul under the Taliban domain. 'The swallows of Kabul' is a hopeful story about the sacrifice and the fight for a better future.

Love in times of war

The story of 'The swallows of Kabul', although it may not seem like it, is full of hope. But for us to see that hope it is necessary to go through an emotion crusher which, unfortunately, are not artificially adorned in search of the emotional manipulation of the viewer. That 1998 Kabul is still in force and armed, rabid and blinded by the extremism terrorism.

The film combines poetic airs and a powerful political discourse, and finds in its style the first success. What at first might seem like a lazy and old-fashioned animation is, in fact, a commitment to the line of animation. In addition, the distribution of voices and interpretations of their benders offers a surprising and overwhelming realism. The artistic design, with its decorations as realistic as its characters, works and emphasizes, in its general or transitional planes, the deep respect for women's rights and freedom.

But it all starts with a stoning, that this is Kabul. The filmmakers also do not pretend to forcefully convince. The sad reality of the Taliban regime serves as the background for a story at the height of the greatest film tragedies in which the dreams of the innocent are buried under tons of rubble and rancor.

Life (not) is beautiful

When all is lost, what do we have left? Is it worth fighting even if you know you are not going to win? Better escape? Duck your head? Doubts fly and hit the heads of the protagonists of the saddest story you'll see this week in theaters. Zunaira and Mohsen are two young lovers. In spite of the violence and hardships they suffer daily, they dream of a better future. One day, a spontaneous gesture will make their lives take an irrevocable turn.

Those two lives intersect with those of another couple in low hours. He, prison guard where the women who are going to be executed spend their last hours. She, the ex-nurse who removed the war shrapnel and is now a dying wife. In case there wasn't enough death in that desert, a reminder of how fragile we are before a god, whatever, who does not look for any of us.

'The swallows of Kabul' is full of magic, inside and outside the movie. To record the voices, the directors and their actors went for four days to the studios of Joinville, in northern France, and where they even recorded the process. It was more than just a recording session: the actors

They were characterized. They wore burkas, turbans and even weapons. They represented all the scenes and contributed their grain of sand. Pure commitment to a movie that is built through that.

As sad as it may be and very touched to leave us, we are facing an intense, brief, exquisitely narrated experience and that offers an outcome not suitable for fragile hearts. One of the surprises of the season.