'Pain and glory' triumphs in a too long ceremony where the most veteran actresses stood out

From the José María Martín Carpena Sports Palace in Malaga, Silvia Abril and Andreu Buenafuente met face to face with the thirty-fourth edition of the Goya Awards, a ceremony full of the usual doubts among favorites and where the films of Alejandro Amenábar, Pedro Almodóvar or the trident formed by Garaño, Arregi and Goenaga. Or what is the same: ‘While the war lasts’, ‘Pain and Glory’ or ‘The infinite trench’, the three favorites and the three heavyweights of the national industry last season.

The gala is a tombola

The year Pepa Flores, 'Marisol', sent her daughters, Celia Flores and María Esteve, the ceremony started with the classic musical number, in the form of rap, which insists on the importance of cinema. And it is that our cinema was not going to miss the opportunity to look like a Saturday night … of those of José Luis Moreno.

The first prize of the night was sung, and went to Benedicta Sánchez, the star of ‘What burns’, true revelation With 84 years. Deserved.

‘While the war lasts,’ he won his first prize for artistic direction and ‘Pain and glory’, in a totally surprising way for some, the best assembly. It would be said that then the night started, but it seems that we are obliged to attend more musical numbers than at the Grammy gala, so Pablo Alborán would have to finish before continuing to distribute prizes.

The first went to the hands of Javier Ruibal, who won the prize for the "Weather" of Benito Zambrano.

The adapted script, one of the most juicy prizes of the first round, fell into the hands of Zambrano and his screenwriters, Pablo and Daniel Remón, on the novel by Jesús Carrasco. Of course, Pedro Almodóvar took the best original script for his blessing of ‘Pain and Glory’, a prize with which at that time he was unpacking the tie to two with the film by Benito Zambrano.

Enric Auquer, of course, was the revelation actor for his imposing Kike, the most intense Galician macarra of recent times in the Paco Plaza movie, 'Who Kills Iron'.

The best photograph was taken by Mauro Herce for his work on 'What burns', while the one with the best sound went to Alazne Ameztoy, Iñaki Díez, Xanti Salvador and Nacho Royo, who took the first prize of the night for' La infinite trench '.

Eduard Fernández snatched the ‘Pain and Glory’ high school award for his José Millán-Astray in ‘While the war lasts’. How could it be otherwise, "The hole" got the best special effects with the great work of Mario Campoy and Iñaki Madariaga.

The best moment of the night Jorge Sanz starred, who delivered behind the scenes the award to the best production direction It was at the hands of Carla Pérez so that ‘As long as the war lasts’ put more emotion to tie with the Almodóvar movie.

At the equator of the ceremony, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Mariano Barroso, went out to distribute flowers to the guild and announce that 2021 will be “The Berlanga Year”. Of course, the speech became long.

Jamie Cullum put music on I remember the missing just after the break, emotional moment something cold on TV, since we almost saw the pianist more than the disappeared.

Silvia Venegas won the short documentary award for ‘Our life as refugee children in Europe’ and ‘Madrid 2120 (C)’, by José Luis Quirós, Paco Sáez, the animation. Irene Moray won the award for best short film for ‘Suc de Síndria’, picking up the witness of Carlota Pereda.

Ernesto Sevilla and Joaquín Reyes, indispensable in our lives, presented the prize for the best makeup and hairdressing, fourth prize of the night for para While the war lasts ’, deserved recognition of the work of Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver and Nacho Díaz.

Without being very clear if the gala was advancing or not, with that peculiar rhythm that only the Goya can afford, the prize for best costume design also went to the Amenábar movie. Sonia Grande repeated in the Goya after the award for ‘The girl of your eyes’.

The prize for the best animated film finally went to Salvador Simó Busom's film, ‘Buñuel in the turtle labyrinth’. And then, at about twenty past twelve, Amaia began to sing about the image of Pepa Flores, of Marisol, to start the tribute to the artist. The truth is that the singer nailed it, despite acknowledging before the ceremony that she was quite nervous about such responsibility. The daughters of Pepa Flores, Celia Flores and María Esteve, collected the prize from Emilio Gutiérrez Caba with the pavilion standing.

The best supporting actress, a category that came very strong this year, went to Julieta Serrano for ‘Pain and glory’, which she took his first Goya prize, deserved, and an ovation for the memory.

The Javis were in charge of giving 'The Miserable', by Ladj Ly, the prize for the best European film.Ara Malikian: A life between the ropes', the documentary by Nata Moreno, took the Goya, just as it fit wait after WTF moment of the night, starring Paula Meliveo as guest activist. Belén Funes became the novel director of the year for ‘The daughter of a thief’, deserved award for the debut filmmaker.

Before the final stretch, the presenters released a grateful humorous speech about the main actors and actresses that raised the low levels of humor a bit at night.

The best actress award, presented by four excellent actresses, has been the first for Belén Cuesta, a comedy specialist who see your dramatic effort rewarded in ‘The infinite trench’, which added its third prize of the night.

Four other actors were called up to deliver the best actor. It is said soon, but it is also the first for Antonio Banderas. How strong, huh. His speech and the tears of his companions, especially those of Leonardo Sbaraglia, will not be easily forgotten.

Pedro Almodóvar took off his glasses for the second time to pick up the award for best direction, still excited by the speech of his actor, he was again grateful and vindictive, warning of the danger of the smallest cinema and giving a touch of attention to the president Muddy Bravo, Pedro.

José Coronado and Marisa Paredes presented the jackpot, of course, to ‘Pain and glory’. Almost already closing its triumphant circuit Waiting, hopefully, for the Oscar 2020.