'Pain and glory', the top work of Pedro Almodóvar and fair winner of the Goya 2020

Goya's hangover, it's not easy to sit down to write about Pedro Almodovar. Everything about it has been written about it and still not enough in a country where its cinema is strongly rooted but not always recognized, with that slight complex of cultural inferiority to which we often tend.

Very valued, as it deserves, worldwide, recognized outside the borders by experts as well as by ignorant people of the cinema and often so little rewarded in the country that it portrays for 40 years, in that unworkable work and in continuous expansion along with its context which is the unique universe of totally customary roots from the cinema of Almodóvar.

Deserved recognition for a single filmmaker

Last night, finally the greatest contemporary spanish director He was absolutely rewarded with the success of the 34th edition of the Goya Awards in which he triumphed with no less than 7 of the great awards, including those of best movie and best director.

'Pain and glory' thus closes the circle of an impeccable career that began almost a year ago with its premiere in Spanish theaters long before its international premiere in the Official Section of the Cannes Festival, where it swept through world criticism and left nothing less than a Palme d'Or for Antonio Banderas (also deservedly awarded last night) and two Oscar nominations, where the Castilian Manchego always finds appreciation from the American public.

Although perhaps the highest production among the nominees, and possibly also the highest budget of the Spanish cinema of the season, the Academy finally rewarded intimacy and character of the most faithful figure to such a personal style and at the same time so well he has been able to portray the collectivity of an entire society with its particularities and differences.

A paradoxically universal cinema while strongly linked to the earth, to the origins. To that castellanidad and that nationality transmitted so subtly, without speeches or flags, and that collects so well our customs and our ways of life and explains with pure authenticity and without proposing that collective national feeling that we like so much outside and so little we appreciate inside sometimes.

Almodóvar is rural Spain often ignored and Almodóvar is Madrid. It is silence and it is excess. Sobriety and paraphernalia, the most refined style and the most sophisticated of the tacky. It is pain and it is glory. He is criticized and loved, Almodóvar is contradiction and paradox, like Spain itself. The cinema understood as a testimony of its time and its place. Living memory, witness of the passage of time, memorable images and permanence. The very definition of art.

'Pain and glory', the great masterpiece of Almodovar

The greatness of 'Pain and glory' not only comes from its biographical character, as one would expect in an already sufficiently satisfactory way, in an intimate work of the handwriting of a figure as little exhibitionist as jealous of his privacy.

Unlike, its enormous value comes from its ability to synthesize 40 years of cinematography of a personality that has been modeling with each film and finally crystallizes in a minimalist way in which it may be the most round and inspiring work of a constantly growing career but always true to itself.

With that introspective return to origins which characterizes the most recent Almodovarian cinema, the filmmaker undertakes his own journey at the beginning of his cinematographic passion, capturing the essence of the art of filming and ultimately of his own style.

Already detached from experimentation in the search for the creative self to reach the very heart of his passion as a filmmaker, 'Pain and glory' oddly sober condenses all the features of the Almodóvar seal in the construction of the story perhaps simpler and at the same time more intricate in its expression of the human soul.

Precisely in that humanistic interest, Almodóvar's gaze always finds the angle from which to observe without prejudice some always peculiar characters, dragged by often tragic and challenging situations, in the most spontaneous way. Memorable reactions and dialogues because of their naturalness, despite their temporary eccentricity that encloses all that paradox of our character, so dramatic and simple at the same time, so ornate and so honest, full of contradictions but consistent.

In ‘Pain and glory’, Almodóvar returns to the indispensable, its images, its colors and smells, the sound of the origin and the energy of its key actors return to the scene as part of that great spanish family which is the cinema of Almodóvar, so intimate but also so social.

A crude but passionate reflection on our essential human character, in relation to the environment and the history that has left its mark on it. The personal reflection in the passage of collective time and the construction of a historical "we" based on each of our irreplaceable "yos".

Living history of Spanish cinema and historical memory of a whole collective feeling with decades behind him of much pain and much glory in our growth as a society on the foundations of art and culture. A personal gift from those who have already proved themselves to be a cinematic genius and who are undoubtedly part of our essential heritage.

A unique and essential work that will probably grow over time to become the timeless classic that is now the character behind the camera of this summit work in the filmography of the great Pedro Almodóvar.