         'Pain and glory' Oscar nominee: Pedro Almodóvar can get the prize for Spain 15 years after 'Sea in'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Pedro Almodóvar certifies his extraordinary creative moment on the day of the Oscar nominations with the nomination for the best foreign film (or "international") award by 'Pain and glory'. The nomination could be the third prize of the Academy to his films after those achieved by 'All about my mother' and 'Talk to her'.

All about my Pedro

Almodóvar's masterpiece, and his most personal work, comes with the beautiful interpretation of a Antonio Banderas owned by the director and also has a nomination in the category of main actor, probably enough prize seeing the rivals he would have to leave along the way.

The film will not be easy either, since the ubiquitous 'Parasites' also qualify for the foreign film award. The South Korean film was also made with a place in the categories of best movie and original script.

It will not be easy to win this battle, but after the (sweet) defeat in the Golden Globes we would like nothing more than to take the deserved rematch on the night of the awards most important in the world of cinema. Pedro Almodóvar triumphed at the 1999 Oscars with 'Todo sobre mi madre', best foreign film; and in 2002 with the script of 'Talk to her'. It would be a new triumph for Spanish cinema fifteen years after Alejandro Amenábar's film award, 'Mar inside'.