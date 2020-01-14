Entertainment

         'Pain and glory' Oscar nominee: Pedro Almodóvar can get the prize for Spain 15 years after 'Sea in'

January 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Pedro Almodóvar certifies his extraordinary creative moment on the day of the Oscar nominations with the nomination for the best foreign film (or "international") award by 'Pain and glory'. The nomination could be the third prize of the Academy to his films after those achieved by 'All about my mother' and 'Talk to her'.

All about my Pedro

Almodóvar's masterpiece, and his most personal work, comes with the beautiful interpretation of a Antonio Banderas owned by the director and also has a nomination in the category of main actor, probably enough prize seeing the rivals he would have to leave along the way.


Pedro Almodóvar in front of the mirror: all the references in 'Pain and glory' to the life and films of the director

The film will not be easy either, since the ubiquitous 'Parasites' also qualify for the foreign film award. The South Korean film was also made with a place in the categories of best movie and original script.

READ:  the rise of Skywalker 'and the history of the Emperor

It will not be easy to win this battle, but after the (sweet) defeat in the Golden Globes we would like nothing more than to take the deserved rematch on the night of the awards most important in the world of cinema. Pedro Almodóvar triumphed at the 1999 Oscars with 'Todo sobre mi madre', best foreign film; and in 2002 with the script of 'Talk to her'. It would be a new triumph for Spanish cinema fifteen years after Alejandro Amenábar's film award, 'Mar inside'.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.