‘Pain and glory’, nominated for the César Awards

‘Pain and glory’ He continues his unstoppable career winning awards. After wiping out the last edition of the Goya and before knowing if he will take the two statuettes he chooses in the next Oscar (Best Foreign Film and Antonio Banderas for Best Actor), the most personal film of Pedro Almodovar add another nomination: Best Foreign Film at the César Awards, which delivers the French Film Academy, and where it will compete with 'Young Ahmed' (Belgium), 'Joker' (United States), 'Lola Vers La Mer' (Belgium), 'Parasites' (South Korea) and' Once upon a time … in Hollywood '(United States).

Recall that the filmmaker has already won four awards in these categories: ‘High heels’ (1993), ‘All about my mother’ (2000), ‘Talk to her’ (2003) and the Honorary Caesar he received in 1999.

There is no doubt that Almodóvar is a very dear and valued director in France, as are some actresses who have been authentic muses in his filmography, such as Carmen Maura, Victoria Abril or Rossy de Palma.

We will have to wait until next Friday, February 28 to see if it adds a fifth Caesar. Then the full list of nominees:

Best film

La belle époque

Thank God

Specials

The officer and the spy

The Miserables

Portrait of a woman on fire

Oh merci!

Best address

Nicolas Bedos, by La belle époque

Ladj Ly, by The Miserables

Céline Sciamma, for Portrait of a woman on fire

Roman Polanski, for The officer and the spy

François Ozon, for Thank God

Arnaud Desplechin, by Oh merci!

Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, for Specials

best Actor

Daniel Auteuil, for La belle époque

Damien Bonnard, for The Miserables

Vincent Cassel, for Specials

Reda Kateb, for Specials

Jean Dujardin, for The officer and the spy

Melvil Poupard, by Thank God

Roschdy Zem, for Oh merci!

Best actress

Anaïs Demoustier, by Alice's advice

Eva Green, for Next

Adèle Haenel, for Portrait of a woman on fire

Noémie Merlant, for Portrait of a woman on fire

Chiara Mastroianni, by Chambre 212

Karin Viard, by Chanson Douce

Best Supporting Actor

Swann Arlaud, by Thank God

Denis Ménochet, for Thank God

Grégory Gadebois, for The officer and the spy

Louis Garrel, for The officer and the spy

Benjamin Lavernhe, for Love at second sight

Best Supporting Actress

Fanny Ardant, by La belle époque

Josiane Balasko, for Thank God

Laure Calamy, for Seules les bêtes

Sara Forestier, by Oh merci!

Hélène Vincent, by Specials

Best Revelation Actor

Anthony Bajon, for Au nom de la terre

Benjamin Lesieur, for Specials

Alexis Manenti, for The Miserables

Djebril Zonga, for The Miserables

Liam Pierron, for School life

Best Revelation Actress

Luàna Bajrami, for Portrait of a woman on fire

Celeste Brunnquell, for Les éblouis

Lyna Khoudri, for Papicha

Nina Meurisse, for Camille

Mama Sané, for Atlantique

Best Original Screenplay

Nicolas Bedos, by La belle époque

François Ozon, for Thank God

Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, for Specials

Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini and Alexis Manenti, for The Miserables

Céline Sciamma, for Portrait of a woman on fire

Best Adapted Screenplay

Costa-Gavras, for Behave like adults

Roman Polanski and Robert Harris, for The officer and the spy

Jéremy Clapin and Guillaume Laurant, for Where is my body?

Arnaud Desplechin and Léa Mysius, for Oh merci!

Dominik Moll and Gilles Marchand, for Seules les bêtes

Best soundtrack

Fatima Al Qadiri, for Atlantique

Alexandre Desplat, by The officer and the spy

Dan Lévi, for Where is my body?

Marco Casanova and Kim Chapiron, for Les Misérables

Grégoire Hetzel, for Oh merci!

Best photography

Nicolas Bolduc, for La belle époque

Pawel Edelman, for The officer and the spy

Julien Poupard, for The Miserables

Claire Mathon, for Portrait of a woman on fire

Irina Lubtchansky, for Oh merci!

Best sound

Rémi Daru, Séverin Favriau, Jean-Paul Hurier, for La belle époque

Nicolas Cantin, Thomas Desjonquères, Raphaël Mouterde, Olivier Goinard, Randy Thom, by The wolf's song

Lucien Balibar, Aymeric Devoldère, Cyril Holtz, Niels Barletta, by The officer and the spy

Arnaud Lavaleix, Jérôme Gonthier, Marco Casanova, for The Miserables

Julien Sicart, Valérie De Loof, Daniel Sobrino, for Portrait of a woman on fire

Best assembly

Anny Danché, Florent Vassault, by La belle époque

Laure Gardette, for Thank God

Dorian Rigal-Ansous, by Specials

Hervé De Luze, for The officer and the spy

Flora Volpelière, by The Miserables

Best costumes

Emmanuelle Youchnovski, for La belle époque

Thierry Delettre, by Letters to Roxane

Pascaline Chavanne, by The officer and the spy

Alexandra Charles, for Jeanne

Dorothée Guiraud, by Portrait of a woman on fire

Best decorated

Stéphane Rozenbaum, by La belle époque

Benoît Barouh, for The wolf's song

Franck Schwarz, for Letters to Roxane

Jean Rabasse, for The officer and the spy

Thomas Grézaud, for Portrait of a woman on fire

Best animated movie

The famous invasion of bears in Sicily

Where is my body?

The swallows of Kabul

Best documentary

M

Lourdes

68, mon père et les clous

La cordillère des songes

Wonder Boy Olivier Rousteing, né sous x

Best first movie

Atlantique

Au nom de la terre

The wolf's song

The Miserables

Papicha

Best foreign film

Pain and glory (Spain)

The young Ahmed (Belgium)

Joker (USA.)

Lola vers la mer (Belgium)

Once upon a time in Hollywood (USA.)

Parasites (South Korea)

The traitor (Italy)

Audience Award

My God, what have we done to you now?

Specials

Au nom de la terre

The Miserables

Little lies to be together