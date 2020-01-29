‘Pain and glory’, nominated for the César Awards

‘Pain and glory’ He continues his unstoppable career winning awards. After wiping out the last edition of the Goya and before knowing if he will take the two statuettes he chooses in the next Oscar (Best Foreign Film and Antonio Banderas for Best Actor), the most personal film of Pedro Almodovar add another nomination: Best Foreign Film at the César Awards, which delivers the French Film Academy, and where it will compete with 'Young Ahmed' (Belgium), 'Joker' (United States), 'Lola Vers La Mer' (Belgium), 'Parasites' (South Korea) and' Once upon a time … in Hollywood '(United States).
Recall that the filmmaker has already won four awards in these categories: ‘High heels’ (1993), ‘All about my mother’ (2000), ‘Talk to her’ (2003) and the Honorary Caesar he received in 1999.
There is no doubt that Almodóvar is a very dear and valued director in France, as are some actresses who have been authentic muses in his filmography, such as Carmen Maura, Victoria Abril or Rossy de Palma.
We will have to wait until next Friday, February 28 to see if it adds a fifth Caesar. Then the full list of nominees:
Best film
La belle époque
Thank God
Specials
The officer and the spy
The Miserables
Portrait of a woman on fire
Oh merci!
Best address
Nicolas Bedos, by La belle époque
Ladj Ly, by The Miserables
Céline Sciamma, for Portrait of a woman on fire
Roman Polanski, for The officer and the spy
François Ozon, for Thank God
Arnaud Desplechin, by Oh merci!
Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, for Specials
best Actor
Daniel Auteuil, for La belle époque
Damien Bonnard, for The Miserables
Vincent Cassel, for Specials
Reda Kateb, for Specials
Jean Dujardin, for The officer and the spy
Melvil Poupard, by Thank God
Roschdy Zem, for Oh merci!
Best actress
Anaïs Demoustier, by Alice's advice
Eva Green, for Next
Adèle Haenel, for Portrait of a woman on fire
Noémie Merlant, for Portrait of a woman on fire
Chiara Mastroianni, by Chambre 212
Karin Viard, by Chanson Douce
Best Supporting Actor
Swann Arlaud, by Thank God
Denis Ménochet, for Thank God
Grégory Gadebois, for The officer and the spy
Louis Garrel, for The officer and the spy
Benjamin Lavernhe, for Love at second sight
Best Supporting Actress
Fanny Ardant, by La belle époque
Josiane Balasko, for Thank God
Laure Calamy, for Seules les bêtes
Sara Forestier, by Oh merci!
Hélène Vincent, by Specials
Best Revelation Actor
Anthony Bajon, for Au nom de la terre
Benjamin Lesieur, for Specials
Alexis Manenti, for The Miserables
Djebril Zonga, for The Miserables
Liam Pierron, for School life
Best Revelation Actress
Luàna Bajrami, for Portrait of a woman on fire
Celeste Brunnquell, for Les éblouis
Lyna Khoudri, for Papicha
Nina Meurisse, for Camille
Mama Sané, for Atlantique
Best Original Screenplay
Nicolas Bedos, by La belle époque
François Ozon, for Thank God
Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, for Specials
Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini and Alexis Manenti, for The Miserables
Céline Sciamma, for Portrait of a woman on fire
Best Adapted Screenplay
Costa-Gavras, for Behave like adults
Roman Polanski and Robert Harris, for The officer and the spy
Jéremy Clapin and Guillaume Laurant, for Where is my body?
Arnaud Desplechin and Léa Mysius, for Oh merci!
Dominik Moll and Gilles Marchand, for Seules les bêtes
Best soundtrack
Fatima Al Qadiri, for Atlantique
Alexandre Desplat, by The officer and the spy
Dan Lévi, for Where is my body?
Marco Casanova and Kim Chapiron, for Les Misérables
Grégoire Hetzel, for Oh merci!
Best photography
Nicolas Bolduc, for La belle époque
Pawel Edelman, for The officer and the spy
Julien Poupard, for The Miserables
Claire Mathon, for Portrait of a woman on fire
Irina Lubtchansky, for Oh merci!
Best sound
Rémi Daru, Séverin Favriau, Jean-Paul Hurier, for La belle époque
Nicolas Cantin, Thomas Desjonquères, Raphaël Mouterde, Olivier Goinard, Randy Thom, by The wolf's song
Lucien Balibar, Aymeric Devoldère, Cyril Holtz, Niels Barletta, by The officer and the spy
Arnaud Lavaleix, Jérôme Gonthier, Marco Casanova, for The Miserables
Julien Sicart, Valérie De Loof, Daniel Sobrino, for Portrait of a woman on fire
Best assembly
Anny Danché, Florent Vassault, by La belle époque
Laure Gardette, for Thank God
Dorian Rigal-Ansous, by Specials
Hervé De Luze, for The officer and the spy
Flora Volpelière, by The Miserables
Best costumes
Emmanuelle Youchnovski, for La belle époque
Thierry Delettre, by Letters to Roxane
Pascaline Chavanne, by The officer and the spy
Alexandra Charles, for Jeanne
Dorothée Guiraud, by Portrait of a woman on fire
Best decorated
Stéphane Rozenbaum, by La belle époque
Benoît Barouh, for The wolf's song
Franck Schwarz, for Letters to Roxane
Jean Rabasse, for The officer and the spy
Thomas Grézaud, for Portrait of a woman on fire
Best animated movie
The famous invasion of bears in Sicily
Where is my body?
The swallows of Kabul
Best documentary
M
Lourdes
68, mon père et les clous
La cordillère des songes
Wonder Boy Olivier Rousteing, né sous x
Best first movie
Atlantique
Au nom de la terre
The wolf's song
The Miserables
Papicha
Best foreign film
Pain and glory (Spain)
The young Ahmed (Belgium)
Joker (USA.)
Lola vers la mer (Belgium)
Once upon a time in Hollywood (USA.)
Parasites (South Korea)
The traitor (Italy)
Audience Award
My God, what have we done to you now?
Specials
Au nom de la terre
The Miserables
Little lies to be together
