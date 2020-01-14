'Pain and Glory' nominated for Best Foreign Film

Share it:

They say that there are not two without three, but for Pedro Almodóvar there are not three without four. The Manchego filmmaker has just won his fourth Oscar nomination thanks to 'Pain and glory '. Among the 2020 Oscars nominees we can find his most personal film to date nominated for Best Foreign Film, a film that also meant the first Best Actor nomination for its protagonist, Antonio Banderas.

17 years after winning the Oscar for Best Screenplay for 'Talk to her', the director could get to stop the bad run of our cinema in the awards of the Academy of Hollywood, which does not remember us since 'Sea in', by Alejandro Amenábar, in 2004. We will leave doubts as to whether we bring any awards home next February 9, the day the gala will take place and on which we must pay special attention to 'Parasites', from South Korean Bong Joon-ho, one of the big favorites to take this award and that already took the Golden Globe in the same category.

'Dolor y Gloria' narrates a series of reunions in the life of Salvador Mallo (Antonio Banderas), a film director in his twilight. Some of them physicists, and others remembered, such as his childhood in the 60s, when he emigrated with his parents to Paterna, a town of Valencia, in search of prosperity, as well as the first wish, his first adult love already in the Madrid of the 80s, the pain of the rupture of this love when he was still alive and throbbing, writing as the only therapy to forget the unforgettable, the early discovery of the cinema, and the emptiness, the immeasurable emptiness before the impossibility of continuing to roll.